Bitcoin Price & News Update: Forecast by Mike Novogratz

The Bitcoin price has ricocheted off at USD 40,000. Mike Novogratz assumes that the crypto market will be in good shape as long as the Bitcoin price stays above the mark.

Yesterday, Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz spoke about the falling Bitcoin price. The SP 500, the DAX and the Bitcoin price fell after it became known that #Evergrand, the second largest Chinese company, could no longer pay off its debts. In the interview with CNBC, Mike Novogratz said:

“We kept the level at $ 40,000 on #bitcoin and $ 2,800 on #ethereum overnight. These are very important levels that people should look out for. As long as these are held, I think the market is in good shape. “

Let’s take a look at the technical analysis to see how low the Bitcoin price could go if the support doesn’t hold at $ 40,000.

Bitcoin price forecast: trend tends to be bearish

Bitcoin price is around $ 44,000 at the time of publication.

The Bitcoin course was able to validate the area at USD 40,820 as support. This is where the 0.5 fib retracement level is located. Despite the recovery and rise in the BTC price, the technical indicators are still giving us bearish signals. The RSI has fallen below 50, the MACD is falling and the supertrendline looks bearish. So the trend on the daily chart tends to be bearish.

The closest support area is at $ 38,000. There is the 0.618 fib retracement level and a horizontal support area.

In fact, the support area plays a crucial role at $ 40,000. Should the international markets or the SP 500 continue to fall, the Bitcoin price could also fall even lower. According to our Bitcoin forecast by Konstantin Kaiser, it could even be that the Bitcoin price drops to USD 30,000 if the support does not hold at USD 40,000.

However, if the support holds and the markets remain stable, then we could soon see another upward movement in the bitcoin price. The next major resistance is at $ 52,925 (the most recent high). As soon as the BTC price breaks above this level, the long-term trend is definitely bullish again.









Bitcoin Price Forecast Chart TradingView

