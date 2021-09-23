Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin, Polkadot and Solana increases
News

Bitcoin, Polkadot and Solana increases

By Hasan Sheikh
0
63




The market capitalization is currently 2066 billion US dollars. The trading volume of all digital currencies was $ 143 billion in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance is 40 percent. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 9 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


The Bitcoin course was able to gain 5 percentage points in the last 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 44,050.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is current market sentiment.

  • Market Cap: $ 830.13 billion (+ 5.08%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 35,464 million (-3.26%)
  • 24h High: $ 44,232.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


The Ethereum price was able to gain an incredible 9.23 percent. The price is currently at $ 3,117.04.

  • Market Cap: $ 366.89 billion (+ 9.47%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 24,869 million (+ 10.11%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,124.56
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


The Cardano course performed very well yesterday and can show a price increase of 11.79 percent. The current rate is $ 2.27.

  • Market Cap: $ 73.01 billion (+ 12.28%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 4,179 million (-21.74%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.29
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Tether


The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.16 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 69.46 billion (+ 0.15%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 67,192 million (-19.16%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Binance Coin


The Binance Coin price jumped an impressive 8.34 percent within 24 hours. This is reflected in a rate of $ 380.80.

  • Market Cap: $ 58.9 billion (+ 8.41%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,506 million (-20.86%)
  • 24h high: $ 381.27
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course




XRP


The XRP course picked up speed and gained 10.36 percent. The rate is currently at $ 1.01.

  • Market Cap: $ 47.04 billion (+ 10.6%)
  • 24h trading volume: US $ 5,213 million (+ 8.41%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Solana


Thanks to the latest price rally, the Solana price rose by 15.07 percent. Solana is trading at $ 147.23.

  • Market Cap: $ 44.06 billion (+ 16.08%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 4,647 million (-11.89%)
  • 24h high: $ 150.40
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Polkadot


The price explosion of the Polkadot course caused the price to rise by 18.64 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 32.21 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 33.31 billion (+ 19.09%)
  • 24h trading volume: 2,072 million US dollars (-15.17%)
  • 24h high: $ 32.32
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin


The USD coin rate changed by only -0.26 percent. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 30.05 billion (+ 0.43%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 3,109 million (-30.86%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Dogecoin


The Dogecoin price rallied and gained 10.32 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.23 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 29.53 billion (+ 10.74%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,641 million US dollars (+ 6.12%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.23
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Top 5

  • Arweave course: $ 50.14 (33.41 %)
  • Terra course: $ 33.74 (29.82 %)
  • Cosmos course: $ 40.30 (27.99 %)
  • Osmosis course: $ 6.49 (24.07 %)
  • Fantom course: $ 1.25 (23.4 %)

Flop 5

  • cDAI course: $ 0.02 (-0.25 %)
  • USD coin rate: $ 1.00 (-0.26 %)
  • cUSDC course: $ 0.02 (-0.26 %)
  • Binance USD rate: $ 1.00 (-0.27 %)
  • Pax dollar rate: $ 1.00 (-0.55 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on September 23, 2021 at 7:02 am.


Previous articlePreview: Vin Diesel in “Fast & Furious 6”
Next articleNatalie Portman defends Star Wars prequels in SNL rap to the point of blood
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv