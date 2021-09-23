Bitcoin, Polkadot and Solana increases

The market capitalization is currently 2066 billion US dollars. The trading volume of all digital currencies was $ 143 billion in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance is 40 percent. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 9 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin course was able to gain 5 percentage points in the last 24 hours. The price is trading at $ 44,050.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, fear is current market sentiment.

Market Cap: $ 830.13 billion (+ 5.08%)

24h trading volume: $ 35,464 million (-3.26%)

24h High: $ 44,232.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



The Ethereum price was able to gain an incredible 9.23 percent. The price is currently at $ 3,117.04.

Market Cap: $ 366.89 billion (+ 9.47%)

24h trading volume: $ 24,869 million (+ 10.11%)

24h high: $ 3,124.56

24-hour low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano course performed very well yesterday and can show a price increase of 11.79 percent. The current rate is $ 2.27.

Market Cap: $ 73.01 billion (+ 12.28%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,179 million (-21.74%)

24h high: $ 2.29

24h low: US dollars

Tether



The tether course remained stable and only changed by -0.16 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 69.46 billion (+ 0.15%)

24h trading volume: $ 67,192 million (-19.16%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price jumped an impressive 8.34 percent within 24 hours. This is reflected in a rate of $ 380.80.

Market Cap: $ 58.9 billion (+ 8.41%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,506 million (-20.86%)

24h high: $ 381.27

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course









XRP



The XRP course picked up speed and gained 10.36 percent. The rate is currently at $ 1.01.

Market Cap: $ 47.04 billion (+ 10.6%)

24h trading volume: US $ 5,213 million (+ 8.41%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Solana



Thanks to the latest price rally, the Solana price rose by 15.07 percent. Solana is trading at $ 147.23.

Market Cap: $ 44.06 billion (+ 16.08%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,647 million (-11.89%)

24h high: $ 150.40

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The price explosion of the Polkadot course caused the price to rise by 18.64 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 32.21 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 33.31 billion (+ 19.09%)

24h trading volume: 2,072 million US dollars (-15.17%)

24h high: $ 32.32

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



The USD coin rate changed by only -0.26 percent. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 30.05 billion (+ 0.43%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,109 million (-30.86%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin price rallied and gained 10.32 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.23 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 29.53 billion (+ 10.74%)

24h trading volume: 1,641 million US dollars (+ 6.12%)

24h high: $ 0.23

24-hour low: US dollars

Top 5

Arweave course : $ 50.14 ( 33.41 %)

: $ 50.14 ( %) Terra course : $ 33.74 ( 29.82 %)

: $ 33.74 ( %) Cosmos course : $ 40.30 ( 27.99 %)

: $ 40.30 ( %) Osmosis course : $ 6.49 ( 24.07 %)

: $ 6.49 ( %) Fantom course: $ 1.25 ( 23.4 %)

Flop 5

cDAI course : $ 0.02 ( -0.25 %)

: $ 0.02 ( %) USD coin rate : $ 1.00 ( -0.26 %)

: $ 1.00 ( %) cUSDC course : $ 0.02 ( -0.26 %)

: $ 0.02 ( %) Binance USD rate : $ 1.00 ( -0.27 %)

: $ 1.00 ( %) Pax dollar rate: $ 1.00 ( -0.55 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 23, 2021 at 7:02 am.