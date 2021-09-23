Bitcoin.org offline: Fraudsters steal $ 17,000

Bitcoin.org, one of the first Bitcoin (BTC) websites, was hacked by online fraudsters and was still offline at the time of going to press.

Bitcoin.org’s anonymous curator named Cobra opened on September 13th announcedthat Bitcoin.org was hacked. The hackers were able to post a fraudulent message on the site.

“Looks like Bitcoin.org has been hacked. The site has been replaced by a fraudulent notice asking for free Bitcoin. Don’t send money to this address,” Bitcoin developer Matt Corallo said Twitter.

Corallo asked and was able to find out that Namecheap has temporarily taken the website out of service. According to Cobra, the Bitcoin.org website could be “offline for a few days”.

Before Bitcoin.org went offline, users reported that Bitcoin.org was promoting a fraudulent giveaway. The fraudsters were able to steal about 17,000 US dollars.

https://t.co/Tp6AcXavUW has been breached. Visiting the website displays the classic ‘double your money’ scam. The scammers have profited (as of this writing) roughly $ 17,000.#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/BXFMqC61EW – vx-underground (@vxunderground) September 23, 2021

After the website was taken offline, Cobra suspected that the hackers had exploited a vulnerability in the DNS. However, he stated that the Cloudflare accounts and servers were not affected.

https://t.co/OsFgRFRRZb has never been hacked. As soon as we move on to Cloudflare, we’re already being hacked two months later.





Can you also explain to me where you have redirected my traffic? Because my real server did not register any traffic during the hack. @Cloudflare @eastdakota. – Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) September 23, 2021

Bitcoin.org only fell victim to a DDoS attack in early July. An undisclosed amount in Bitcoin was also demanded as a ransom. A week earlier, a court in the UK asked the website to take down Bitcoin whitepaper. The self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin SV (BSV) advocate Craig Wright had demanded this in court.

Bitcoin.org was the focus of several controversies after Nakamoto left the Bitcoin community in late 2011. He left the code to the Bitcoin developers. The website has had multiple owners since then. Towards the end of 2013 it was said that Cobra was now a co-owner of Bitcoin.org.

In May 2020, Bitcoin.com owner and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) proponent Roger Ver said he wanted to buy the Bitcoin.org website. Some members of the crypto community accuse Ver of wanting to spread uncertainty by promoting Bitcoin Cash as the “real” Bitcoin. A month later, Will Binns, who oversees Bitcoin.org among others, said he could no longer access the site. That indicated a potential hacker attack.

Bitcoin.org is one of the most famous crypto websites. The domain name was registered in August 2008. That was just a few months before the anonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first Bitcoin block in January 2009. The site explains in detail about the first cryptocurrency and is known for hosting Bitcoin Core. This is the software that one uses to connect to the Bitcoin network and run a node.