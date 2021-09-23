Bitcoin.org hacked: Hackers place scam advertisements

The open source website Bitcoin.org was hacked. The hackers placed an advertisement on the website asking users of the website to send Bitcoin.

The popular website Bitcoin.org was hacked. The hackers carried out a giveaway scam. The hack sparked a lot of discussion on social media. The website is currently down as the team is likely to want to resolve the issues created by the hack.

Bitcoin.org site taken over

Bitcoin.org is an open source project that aims to help develop the Bitcoin network. The site has existed since 2008, making it one of the oldest crypto websites.

The popup message that appeared on the website said that “the Bitcoin Foundation wants to give something back to the community!”- It was obviously a scam. The users were asked to send Bitcoin to an address for which they “receive double the amount in return” would. Unfortunately there are apparently already people who have sent money to this address. The wallet has BTC worth over $ 17,000. However, it is not clear who and how many are affected by the scam.

Give-away scams are particularly widespread on social media platforms. Crypto scammers even hacked the Trump campaign and carried out a similar scam in the past. There have been several cases where scammers carried out such scams under the names of well-known personalities such as Vitalik Buterin. Buterin and others strongly pointed out these scams and stressed that they would never offer such gifts.









A picture from BeInCrypto

Regulators will respond

Investor protection, and consequently the fight against fraud, are two of the most important main problems affecting the crypto market. But how the regulators actually want to enforce the fraud prevention and control provisions is a completely different question. In some cases, they have succeeded in recovering the stolen funds.

The hack is nowhere near the biggest crypto hack that has ever existed. The amount of stolen funds is extremely low. However, bitcoin.org is relatively well known, which is why the hack is likely to attract a lot of attention. Authorities will therefore possibly debate again how they can better regulate the market in order to prevent such scams.

Translated by Maximilian M.

