Bitcoin on-chain analysis: NVT proves real network growth

In this article we take a look at the on-chain indicators, more precisely the ratio of network value to transactions (NVT). This is to determine whether the current movement in Bitcoin (BTC) is supported by the change in the transaction volume.

The NVT ratio hit an all-time high in July and has since declined even though the BTC price has increased. This is a sign of justified market growth.

What is the NVT ratio?

The NVT ratio (Network Value to Transaction) is an indicator that shows the relationship between market capitalization and transaction volume. It is calculated by dividing the network value by the daily transaction volume.

A high NVT ratio is considered a bearish sign. It means that the increase in network value exceeds that in transaction volume. This is often unsustainable and can be a sign of a market bubble. On the other hand, a falling NVT value means that the network is undervalued in relation to its transaction volume. A sideways indicator confirms the current trend.

BTC value

The NVT indicator has been in a steady upward trend since its peak in 2017 (red circle). In the period between March 2018 and the all-time high in April 2021, it consolidated in a range between 17 and 31 (black channel).

Before the peak in 2017, the price was between 4 and 15. The sustained rise in the indicator value in addition to the increased price is accordingly a sign of legitimate network growth.

Bitcoin Chart By Glassnode

The indicator reached an all-time high of 59.22 (black circle) on July 25th. At that point, the BTC price was $ 35,420. The high NVT value shows that the number of transactions was very low as the value was much lower during Bitcoin’s all-time high. Since then, however, the NVT ratio has fallen and is currently 29, which means that the previous three-year value has been reached again. This is likely due to a surge in transactions as the BTC price is significantly higher than it was on July 25th.









Bitcoin Chart By Glassnode

A look at the number of BTC transactions, which has increased sharply since the low in July, confirms this (black circle). So the current price hike will also support an increasing number of BTC transactions.

Bitcoin Transactions Chart By Glassnode

For the latest Bitcoin (BTC) analysis from BeInCrypto, click here.

Disclaimer of liability

All information contained on our website has been researched to the best of our knowledge and belief. The journalistic contributions are for general informational purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information found on our website is entirely at your own risk.