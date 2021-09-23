Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum: prices are improving – Dogecoin is still on the ropes

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum are still affected by a slide in prices. But the situation could improve a little.

The prices on the crypto market for Bitcoin, Cardano and Ether are calming down. Dogecoin still has problems (symbol picture).

the Courses from Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum had lost a lot of value in the past few days. The reason for this was turbulence on the stock and stock market, which also had an impact on crypto currencies.













Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin: Evergrande in crisis

As the manager magazine reports, the sale on the stock exchange also led to sales of cryptocurrencies. The Swiss perspective brings the crisis of the Chinese company Evergrande into play. Investors are therefore concerned that this could affect China’s economic stability.

In the meantime, the company has been able to stabilize on the stock market, reported the FAZ. Accordingly, the courses have meanwhile increased by 30 percent. Manager Magazin writes that the Dax has also risen significantly again in the meantime, but the company still has debts worth more than 300 billion dollars. But what are the prices of Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum? (As of 23.09.2021, 10 a.m.)

Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ethereum courses

Bitcoin rate: $ 44,249.03

Previous day: + 8.45%

Previous week: -7.5%

Previous month: -11.47%

Cardano course: $ 2.25

Previous day: + 9.48%

Previous week: -9.7%

Previous month: -22.7%

Dogecoin rate: $ 0.224228

Previous day: +6.51%

Previous week: -9.62%

Previous month: -29.72%

Ethereum course: $ 3,040.7

Previous day: 9.81%

Previous week: -11.22%

Previous month: -6.25%

Bitcoin and Ether don’t fluctuate as much as Cardano and Dogecoin

The courses of Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin and Ether have recovered significantly compared to the previous day. Of these cryptocurrencies, Ethereum was able to make the biggest jump with an increase in value of 9.81 percent. Investors can therefore catch up a little. Nevertheless, the prices have fallen sharply in relation to the previous week and the previous month. Dogecoin has lost almost 30 percent of its value compared to August and is still on the ropes. At Cardano it is around 22 percent.

Ethereum and Bitcoin are doing better. This could be because Bitcoin and Ether have been traded on the market for a long time, enjoy more trust and therefore do not fluctuate as much as the newcomers Cardano and Dogecoin.

News: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin could increase over the year

What’s next? Despite the volatile prices, analysts believe that the prices of cryptocurrencies will even rise in the coming weeks. We also raise the question of whether it makes sense to use Bitcoin to provide for retirement.

Sources: Managermagazin, Schweizer Blick, FAZ, Google Finance, BTC-Echo

