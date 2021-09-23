Bitcoin: ancient wallet comes to life – a millionaire out of jail?

A Bitcoin wallet, believed to be forgotten, which was reactivated at the weekend after almost a decade, is currently preoccupying the crypto community. As if the price gains that have accrued in the meantime were not spectacular enough, there may also be a curious reason for the long slumber.

Like the industry portal decrypt.co with reference to transaction data from blockchain.com reported, a total of around 616 Bitcoins were transferred from a wallet believed to be inactive to another address last Sunday. Before that, the coins were left untouched for almost nine years – an incredibly long time when you consider that the digital currency is not yet 13 years old.

According to the blockchain data, a total of 616,2004 Bitcoin were deposited into the wallet in question on December 10, 2012. At a price of $ 13.30 at the time, the total value of the coins was around $ 8,195. Except for 21 micro-payments, which increased the inventory by 0.00001 Bitcoin or 47 cents, the wallet was then left untouched.

When the coins were moved again after years of slumber, the Bitcoin costs $ 47,811. The $ 8,195 has since grown to nearly $ 30 million. At the current price level, the ominous Bitcoin treasure is worth around $ 27.2 million.

Who does the coin belong to?

It is not known who owns the ancient wallet, but the rumor mill is simmering in the crypto scene. As always, when such old coins are moved, there is suspicion of a connection to the Bitcoin inventor or inventors who hide behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

At Reddit, however, there is also speculation that the coins could belong to a cyber criminal who was involved in the darknet website Silk Road. Bitcoin was the only means of payment on the online black market, which was closed by the authorities in October 2013.









While operator Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to two times life imprisonment plus 40 years in the USA, other parties involved are likely to have recently been released. This feeds the speculation of the crypto community that the ancient coins could belong to a Silk Road participant.

Even if the origin of the bitcoins is questionable: It is an impressive example of what is possible in the long term on the crypto market. A plus of almost 360,000 percent in less than nine years puts all other asset classes in the shade. There have been short-term setbacks and medium-term weak phases in the past nine years and will of course also be in the future. In the long term, however, THE SHAREHOLDER firmly expects the overall upward trend in Bitcoin to continue. The corresponding buy recommendation therefore continues to apply.