Bitcoin analysis: is now the right time to buy?

The most famous cryptocurrency has faltered in the course of the sales around the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande (HK :). After the latest levies, there are definitely chances for a recovery. In the following lines you can read where these arise and where you have to be on your guard.

Ideal turning point for a rally in Bitcoin

The range of fluctuation in Bitcoin has recently increased again. Most recently, the rumors of a possible bankruptcy of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande were cited as an explanation for the sale. But regardless of what triggered the price slide, the correction of the upward trend evident in the weekly chart extended. The weekly low was at USD 39,556.00 and is thus located in a medium-deep correction.

Tickmill Analysis: Weekly Chart in Bitcoin

A change of direction at this level would be a good sign that the buyers have not disappeared from the floor and can initially drive the Bitcoin price back towards the interim high at USD 52,880.00. However, it should not be overlooked at this point that the ongoing correction still has clear potential for the underside of the chart. Quotes below the weekly low pave the way to the trend development level at USD 36,563.00 and support at USD 29,300.00.

First attempt to reverse the daily chart

The extension of the corrective phase in the weekly chart has caused a downward trend in the daily chart. Its motion arm also marked the week’s low yesterday. From here it went up to the sales level at USD 42,951.00. If the sustained jump above this level succeeds, the test of the interim high at USD 48,429.00 is opportune.









Tickmill analysis: Bitcoin in the daily chart

A rebound around the resistance, on the other hand, underpins the force of the downtrend. In this case, the bulls will have a hard time asserting themselves, because a resurgence of selling pressure moves the above-mentioned weekly low and the course low of the previous uptrend at USD 37,297.00 onto the agenda of the plannable start-up levels on the bottom of the chart.

