Billie Eilish graces the new Echo Studio





Image: Amazon

Amazon is selling an Echo Studio Limited Edition in the US for Billie Eilish fans. What is the difference between the smart speaker and the original?

The online retailer Amazon is currently offering a limited edition of the high fidelity smart speaker Echo Studio in the USA. The compact Echo Dot 4 recently received an alternative design with a kissable mouth, “Midnight Kiss”. In the case of Echo Studio, the smart assistant Alexa even gets a prominent face.

Echo Studio Billie Eilish Edition: Design only for real fans

The limited edition of the Echo Studio stands out for one thing in particular: Billie Eilish. Basically, the smart speaker now adorns the cover of Eilish’s current album “Happier Than Ever”. Then the teen star looks melancholy and hugging himself into the distance.









The standard anthracite colored fabric cover is now beige. The likeness extends over the entire front and is only interrupted by the bass cutout of the smart speaker. On the upper side there is a subtle Billie Eilish lettering between the controls. Overall, the design in this color combination should only convince really die-hard fans.

Echo Studio: $ 30 more for Billie Eilish’s face

At 230 US dollars, the limited edition costs just under 30 euros more than the standard version and is available for pre-order now. The device will not appear in Germany. Technically, nothing about the very good smart speaker has changed. In our Echo Studio guide, we explain all the functions and give tips on 3D audio and use with Amazon Music HD.

For the immensely successful pop singer, this is already the second foray into the tech industry within a short period of time. On September 21, Oculus brought Billie Eilish into the VR game Beat Saber. The music pack, available for 12.99 euros, extends the soundtrack of the rhythm game by a total of ten songs by the artist.

