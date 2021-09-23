Ben Affleck returns as Batman again – but the anticipation gets a heavy damper

Justice League’s four-hour Snyder cut transformed the 2017 DC blockbuster into a completely new experience. This made the film look like that, among other things Long farewell gift to fans of Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League does not show the final final performance of the star in the role. Ben Affleck returns in the upcoming The Flash solo film, which is escalating the DC multiverse again as Batman return. Now, however, there is new information that greatly dampens the hype about his participation.

Ben Affleck probably only has a small role in The Flash

As Comic Book Resources reported, the blogger KC Walsh shared the info on Twitter that Affleck only spent about a week on The Flash set was:

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

He warns that fans of the actor in the upcoming DC blockbuster will hardly have more than one longer cameo should expect. Even if the info is not officially confirmed, the blogger seems to be well connected, which is why we believe his info.









The Flash solo film promises a big DC event in which various stars from the different Batman universes such as Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton from the Tim Burton films meet through the multiverse. As it stands, the appearance of Batman from the Zack Snyder era will be probably only a handful of scenes include.

Check out our ranking of all DCEU films up to The Suicide Squad in the video:

After The Suicide Squad: We Rank All DCEU Films | Ranking

It looks different with Michael Keaton. According to KC Walsh, the star of Batman and Batman’s Return is said to and could play a big role in The Flash the second main character alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen be. This also fits in with reports that Warner Bros. Keaton’s incarnation of the Dark Knight wants to establish itself as the main Batman in the DC universe in the future.

DC fans will have to wait a while before the blockbuster starts. The Flash should be on November 3, 2022 come to German cinemas.

* These links are so-called affiliate links. We receive a commission when purchasing via these links or when taking out a subscription. This has no effect on the price.

Are you disappointed if Ben Affleck only appears briefly in The Flash film?