Ben Affleck: Matt Damon also stands by him after the alcohol relapse

Ben Affleck is fighting against his alcohol addiction. A few days ago he suffered a severe setback. But not only his ex-wife and children are behind him, his good friend Matt Damon also has his back.

You stick to him – come what may. Ben Affleck, 47, had a huge bang at a UNICEF party in Hollywood at the end of October. Paparazzi filmed the actor leaving the event. The fact that he had not just drunk one thing in the previous hours was clear to see in his unsteady gait. He even had to hold on to a car so as not to lose his balance. But that wasn’t the end of the party night for Affleck. In his deranged state, he then visited a casino, where he turned night into day at the poker table in the company of a blonde.

Matt Damon: “Ben was always there for me”



Not only his own family, but also his good friend and colleague Matt Damon, 49, sticks to Ben Affleck. In an interview with the American news magazine “Entertainment Tonight” he makes it clear how proud he is of his long-time friend. “He’s fine, he’s really fine. I have so much respect for him. Millions of people try to get dry and it’s tough.” It is nice to see how people work to get healthy. The actors have been friends since they were young and Ben was always there for him, the 49-year-old said in an interview.

Ben Affleck Does Matt Damon break his friendship?











“It was a slip up”



The next day Affleck explained the wild night in Hollywood to the paparazzi of “TMZ” as a “slip”. He has been fighting his alcohol addiction for over a year. That he can always rely on the support of his ex Jennifer Garner, 47, was shown on Halloween day. The two celebrated the horror festival together with their three children.

Ben Affleck Today son Samuel can cuddle with him



72 images

Happy Halloween at the Afflecks



On Thursday, October 31, paparazzi were able to take pictures of the whole family together. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner brought their three kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, to school together. While the children were out in costumes, the parents apparently had no desire to dress up. The “Batman” actor looked a bit sleepy on the morning excursion, but was still able to get a grin for the paparazzi. Jennifer seemed totally relaxed, the previous alcohol headlines of her ex-husband seem to pass the actress by.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner with their three kids © Splashnews.com

Source used:Splashnews, Entertainment Tonight

abl / nbl

Gala