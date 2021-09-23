Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsBen Affleck: Matt Damon also stands by him after the alcohol relapse
News

Ben Affleck: Matt Damon also stands by him after the alcohol relapse

By Sonia Gupta
0
66




Ben Affleck
After alcohol relapse: Matt Damon is proud of him

Ben Affleck

© Getty Images

Ben Affleck is fighting against his alcohol addiction. A few days ago he suffered a severe setback. But not only his ex-wife and children are behind him, his good friend Matt Damon also has his back.

You stick to him – come what may. Ben Affleck, 47, had a huge bang at a UNICEF party in Hollywood at the end of October. Paparazzi filmed the actor leaving the event. The fact that he had not just drunk one thing in the previous hours was clear to see in his unsteady gait. He even had to hold on to a car so as not to lose his balance. But that wasn’t the end of the party night for Affleck. In his deranged state, he then visited a casino, where he turned night into day at the poker table in the company of a blonde.

Matt Damon: “Ben was always there for me”

Not only his own family, but also his good friend and colleague Matt Damon, 49, sticks to Ben Affleck. In an interview with the American news magazine “Entertainment Tonight” he makes it clear how proud he is of his long-time friend. “He’s fine, he’s really fine. I have so much respect for him. Millions of people try to get dry and it’s tough.” It is nice to see how people work to get healthy. The actors have been friends since they were young and Ben was always there for him, the 49-year-old said in an interview.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck

Does Matt Damon break his friendship?




“It was a slip up”

The next day Affleck explained the wild night in Hollywood to the paparazzi of “TMZ” as a “slip”. He has been fighting his alcohol addiction for over a year. That he can always rely on the support of his ex Jennifer Garner, 47, was shown on Halloween day. The two celebrated the horror festival together with their three children.

Ben Affleck

Today son Samuel can cuddle with him

72 images

Happy Halloween at the Afflecks

On Thursday, October 31, paparazzi were able to take pictures of the whole family together. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner brought their three kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, to school together. While the children were out in costumes, the parents apparently had no desire to dress up. The “Batman” actor looked a bit sleepy on the morning excursion, but was still able to get a grin for the paparazzi. Jennifer seemed totally relaxed, the previous alcohol headlines of her ex-husband seem to pass the actress by.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner with their three kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner with their three kids

© Splashnews.com

Source used:Splashnews, Entertainment Tonight

abl / nbl
Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleEmma Watson: Embarrassing grammatical mistake in protest tattoo
Next articleWhat goes on beyond election reporting on TV
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv