Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber: From baggy jeans to puff sleeves: these items have top models in their closets

Models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are not only causing a sensation on the world’s catwalks. With baggy trousers or puffer jackets, they also show where fashion is going on the streets. We present the current trends.

When Bella Hadid (24) or Kendall Jenner (25) hover over the catwalk, they attract everyone’s attention. But the top models also know how to style each other perfectly in everyday life. “Vogue.de” took a closer look at her looks and we can see that these outfits are suitable for every woman.

Bella Hadid in a green puffer jacket First of all, it is the outfit of the American model Bella Hadid that catches the eye. She shows herself completely relaxed on the street with a green puffer jacket. The color of the warm down jacket provides an invigorating element in everyday gray winter life. And with her sweater, which Bella wears underneath, she adds another color accent. The sweater is bright red with a striking white print in the middle. With a gold ring, gold necklaces and sunglasses with gold frames, Bella shows further color contrasts and proves that she is also a real fashionista in everyday life.

Mona Tougaard with eye-catching baggy jeans The Danish model Mona Tougaard is just 18 years old and with her outfit she shows the carefree nature of her youth. Mona wears a two-tone shirt, the right side of which shines in a lush green, while the other side is kept in cool black. She also wears casual baggy jeans, which also catch the eye with a special detail. The right pant leg is blue, while the left leg is black. This look, which Mona combines with sporty sneakers, is only recommended for courageous women who wear this extravagant outfit with great self-confidence. But then it’s a real fashion highlight.

Kendall Jenner in elegant black The US model Kendall Jenner (25) is much more elegant, who completely uses black for her outfit, which makes her already slim figure look even more delicate. Kendall combines a black blouse with wide-cut black trousers and pointed black shoes. A black belt with a silver buckle completes her look. The classic Kendall outfit can undoubtedly be worn on many occasions. This will quickly make you the center of attention at a party. You cut a fine figure with it in a classy restaurant too. In everyday office life, you should combine it with a different color, otherwise you might look a touch too extravagant for your colleagues.







Sora Choi convinces with an oversize look The South Korean model Sora Choi (28), who has already run for well-known fashion labels such as Prada, Gucci and Versace, attracts attention with an extraordinary combination. First of all, she wears a wide tank top with a kind of Argyle pattern that would look good on any university professor. But Sola wouldn’t be a top model if she didn’t know how to combine this piece of clothing in an exciting way. She wears a white blouse under her tank top and a short mini skirt with ruffles. The outfit plays perfectly with a mixture of innocence and wickedness and guarantees that you too will be swarmed around in every bar if you shop for Sora’s style and wear it with pride.

Kaia Gerber all in white The white FFP2 masks will certainly be with us for a while. So why shouldn’t we integrate the face mask into our fashionable everyday life? The American model Kaia Gerber (19), who presents herself on Instagram in an almost snow-white outfit, shows how this works perfectly. Kaia wears a white blouse, which she doesn’t button all the way through, so that a view of her well-toned stomach is granted. She combines the blouse with white skinny jeans. The only color “slip” are her sky-blue sneakers. With this outfit, the white mask suddenly also makes fashion sense and becomes an (almost) indispensable accessory from pandemic protection.