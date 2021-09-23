Ariana Grande breaks all the rules on the Voice

September 23, 2021 – Maja Caterina Woltemath

Radio Hamburg megastar Ariana Grande replaces Nick Jonas on the jury chair for “The Voice”. She has been a fan of the series for a long time, but will she have to leave soon because of breaking the rules?

The 21st season of the American reality casting show “the Voice” has begun! With “All of me” singer John Legend, country singer Blake Shelton, “Since you’ve been gone” icon Kelly Clarkson and the most famous singer of today: Ariana Grande. But how long will she stay if she has already broken all the rules of her contract?

Ari on the Voice

Everyone agrees: since Ariana Grande has been on the jury for “The Voice”, the series has gotten a lot better, even if there has only been one episode with her so far. She brings a breath of fresh air and not only the audience and fans are enthusiastic about her, but also her jury colleagues and “Team Ari” members. Kelly Clarkson, the 28-year-old’s new work colleague, said that Ariana Grande was hilarious, intelligent, and surprisingly very quick-witted. Ariana also proved this with her own Insta profile. Shortly before the “The Voice” premiere, she posted a film clip from “Mean Girls” in which the role Regina George hatefully glued a picture into an album. This is accompanied by insults that she writes next to it. The 28-year-old added a photo of her “The Voice” colleague Blake Shelton as the face in this picture. The fans almost rolled over themselves with positive feedback on Grande’s humorous nature. “This woman is knocking me out,” is a comment with lots of laugh emojis.









“I broke all the rules in my contract”