Thursday, September 23, 2021
Anne Hathaway would have loved to play these roles!

By Arjun Sethi
Actress Anne Hathaway (37) has already won many big roles thanks to her talent! As Mia, she made her final breakthrough 20 years ago with Suddenly Princess. Since then it has become an integral part of Hollywood and the film world! But secretly there were still a few more dream roles on the American’s list. Now she has revealed which characters she would have liked to slip into.

In “The Drew Barrymore Show“revealed the actress: “I wish I had played Juliet in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’ would have been great too.” Anne can currently be seen in the film “Witches witches”. There she plays a head witch who is after children. With this film, the actress wants to encourage children to stand up against evil.

In the show by Drew Barrymore (45), the beautiful brunette also revealed something from her family life! On Halloween, her 11-month-old son is dressed up as a monkey, because he always likes to climb on everything, explained his mother. Your other two boys would dress up as cars. There are sure to be some cute photos!

