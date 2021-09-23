Anne Hathaway in adaptation of the novel ‘The Idea of ​​You’

The popular romance novel by Robinne Lee is being filmed by Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment. The Oscar winner is part of the cast of the film.

As ‘Deadline’ reports, Hathaway, 38, will play the role of Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother who struggles to adjust to her new reality after her husband left her for a younger woman. However, Sophie’s life changes when she takes her 15-year-old daughter to the Coachella festival, where she meets the 24-year-old lead singer of the world’s biggest boy band. The two quickly realize that the chemistry between them is right and a fast romance begins.









The script for the project was penned by Jennifer Westfeldt, while Cathy Schulman and Gabrielle Union will produce the project.

Anne is one of the highest paid actresses in the movie business and recently admitted she was surprised by her own success. The Hollywood star told Entertainment Tonight in early May: “I never thought it would go so well, that I would still hit the wall as hard as I do now. But I love it. I feel really happy to do it. “