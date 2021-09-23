Angelina Jolie: New film as self-therapy

Angelina Jolie reveals that her new film role was a form of self-therapy. Photo: Imago Images / Matteo Nardone



“I’ve already felt a little broken and overwhelmed myself in my life.” In an interview on her new film “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” Angelina Jolie reveals that her role was a form of self-therapy.

In the thriller she plays ex-firefighter Hannah Faber, who is severely traumatized because she was unable to save a child from a fire. Then she gets the chance to make amends. She is the only one who can save the life of a boy hunted by a killer duo and threatened by a fire inferno.

On the TV show “Access Hollywood”, the Oscar winner reveals that “I absolutely had to play the part.” Because she recognized herself in Faber: “From time to time there were moments in my life when I was also down . In which I had problems pulling myself together. It was a good thought to be able to just walk through the fire and deal with whatever comes your way. Easy to get through. “

The “film therapy” was effective. The 45-year-old is “very, very lucky” that she had the opportunity to “put me back together”. And she advises everyone who is in a similar low point as she was to give it a try: “You don’t have to act in a movie. It is enough if you try something that you have never dared to do before. Because you rediscover yourself and find new strength. “

Although she does not go into detail about her “hard times” – the film was shot during the three-year custody war against ex-husband Brad Pitt over the children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14 ) and the twins Knox and Vivienne, (12) filmed.

The biggest acting challenge for Jolie was to suppress her maternal instincts for the role: “Hannah has no children and doesn’t like them very much. That’s why the director told me after the first day of shooting that I was way too nice and empathetic to my protégé. I then had to suppress that. “