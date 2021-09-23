Amanda Seyfried: Always in pairs

Hollywood beauty Amanda Seyfried and boyfriend Justin Long do everything together

Amanda Seyfried, 28, and Justin Long, 35, have a very harmonious relationship.

The actress (“Les Misérables”) and her colleague (“Crazy About You”) have been in a relationship since last October and you can often see her walking her dog Finn. The blonde revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, 56, on her talk show that nothing exciting happens in her private life: “We do everything together, but we don’t do a lot. We walk my dog. And in the mornings we make smoothies, the ‘greenies’ He made me think about it. You’re super healthy. And then we’ll look at ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’. “









Amanda Seyfried also chatted about how she recently took her first vacation in five years – she and Long went to Florida with two friends. When asked why she hasn’t been on vacation for so long, the Hollywood beauty replied, “I didn’t want to leave my dog ​​behind; you want to stay at home and relax. But sometimes it’s nice to leave home and sit on the beach. Florida is closer than I thought and it’s so easy to get there. I always thought it was far away because the last time I was there was a five year old. “

The holiday group had a good time and also made acquaintance with the local wildlife: “Every evening we paddled out to sea and watched the sunset and saw some dolphins. At first I thought it was a shark and said ‘Look at your fin on! ‘”But my friend said he saw a breath hole, so everything was fine,” laughed Amanda Seyfried.

