Adam Sandler: The great mystery of film history

Adam Sandler is responsible for some of Hollywood’s worst works, according to critics, and yet he keeps shooting. Now he’s 50.

Adam Sandler (“Don’t Mess With The Mess”) is one of the most successful actors, comedians, producers, composers, voice actors and screenwriters in Hollywood. And not because the 50-year-old would deliver cinematic masterpieces that have been acclaimed by critics. But he is still in the constant rain of prizes. However, the vast majority of specimens and nominations are golden raspberries, the absolute negative price in the dream factory.

His biggest flops

His raspberry career began in 1997. That year, Sandler was nominated twice for “Worst Actor”. The accompanying films: “Happy Gilmore” and “Bulletproof”. For the first time he was able to take home the negative award when he was nominated for the fourth time. There was 2000 for “Big Daddy”.

After ten other nominations, he really won the awards ceremony in 2012: “Worst film”, “Worst prequel, remake or sequel”, “Worst script”, “Worst actress”, worst ensemble “,” Worst screen couple “, and even twice “Worst Actor.” The record breaking strips: “Jack and Jill” and “My Made-up Wife”.

And in the following years he remained a star guest at the Anti-Oscars. 2016 was another special Razzie year: three different Sandler films were nominated: "Cobbler – The Shoe Magician", "Pixels" and "The Department Store Cop 2".









“Best Male Comedy Star”

Despite this impressive list, Sandler always managed to win studio bosses, producers and colleagues (“50 first dates” with Drew Barrymore) for his films. How? It’s simple: the audience loves him. As evidence of this, there are now eleven public awards. He was named “Best Male Comedy Star” at the “People’s Choice Awards” between 2000 and 2014. At the “Nickelodeon Kids” Choice Awards “he was voted” Favorite Actor “in 2012 and 2014. In 2011, Sandler was able to inaugurate his star on the “Walk of Fame”.

According to Forbes magazine, the filmmaker is also one of the best-paid male actors in Hollywood. He is named in a row with Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ben Stiller. However, he also appeared in the “Forbes” list of overpaid Hollywood actors. In 2014 he even led the ranking. But as long as the audience loves him and flocks into his films, he will continue to teach the critics wrong.

A boy from New York

On September 9, Adam Sandler has another reason to be happy: He is celebrating his 50th birthday. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Jewish parents; his father was an electrical engineer, his mother a nurse. He studied art at New York University. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1991. Four years earlier, he was in front of the camera for four episodes of the “Bill Cosby Show” for the first time. At that time, however, his passion was live comedy clubs.

In 2003, Sandler married model Jackie Titone, 41. The two met on the set of “Big Daddy” in 1999. Daughters Sadie and Sunny were born in 2006 and 2008.

