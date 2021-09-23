ADA course in descent! Can the Cardano rate increase now?

The Cardano price has been in a strong downward trend since September 2nd. Will this pass now?

Cardano course finds support at the 50-day EMA

Cardano price chart from Tradingview

The ADA rate is currently finding support at the 50-day EMA at USD 2.3. While the Cardano price hit around USD 3.1 on September 2nd, bearish divergences formed in the RSI, followed by a strong downward movement. Although the EMAs are still bullishly crossed in the daily rate, it could soon become tight for the Cardano rate if the support at USD 2.3 does not hold.

A bearish divergence also formed in the weekly rate

Cardano price chart from Tradingview

Because this support is precisely due to the weekly, horizontal support between 2.29 – 2.45 USD. There is also the 0.382 Fib level, which serves as a strong support. Should this support be broken, the Cardano price could very soon fall to the Fibonacci levels at 1.75 – 1.91 USD. As a result of a very sharp downward movement, Cardano will find strong support at the latest by the golden ratio at the 50-week EMA at USD 1.2.









Where are the bullish price targets?

Cardano price chart from Tradingview

A bearish divergence formed in the RSI not only in the daily and weekly rates, but also in the monthly rate. Therefore, it was already suggested on September 3rd that the next few weeks could be bearish for the Cardano price. In the coming days, Cardano could very well find the end of its downward move in order to try again to hit the bullish price target at USD 4.7.

However, if it gets very bitter for the Cardano course, it will find very strong support at 1.2 USD at the latest.

And what about the BTC pair?

Cardano BTC price chart from Tradingview

Against Bitcoin, ADA was rejected at the golden ratio resistance at 0.000056 BTC. Now it is currently finding strong support at the 50-day EMA, which intersects the 0.382 Fib support at 0.00005 BTC. The ADA / BTC price finds the next supports at 0.000042 BTC and 0.000037 BTC.

Disclaimer of liability

All information contained on our website has been researched to the best of our knowledge and belief. The journalistic contributions are for general informational purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information found on our website is entirely at your own risk.