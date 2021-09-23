Actress Julianna Marguelies and her special qualities

D.he encyclopedia “Internet Movie Database”, which knows practically everything there is to know about film and television, always lists actors’ trademarks – something that makes them unmistakable and often gives them the basis of their success. In the case of Julianna Margulies, these are supposedly “her jet-black locks”. That is correct, but far too short – and especially applies to the time when Margulies still loved George Clooney.

Bertram Eisenhauer Responsible for the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Although, strictly speaking, she loved him purely professionally – because she played a nurse in the television series “Emergency Room: Die Notaufnahme” for many years love interest was a doctor played by Clooney there. Clooney wasn’t THE George Clooney then either, the epitome of male casualness shaped in Hollywood. But the relationship between “Carol” and “Doug”, which the scriptwriters continued to stretch with all sorts of retarding do they-come-together-or-not? Moments, was one of the central reasons for the immense success of the Series in the United States (which never wanted to appear in this country) and for the audience’s intense interest in the fate of the fictional couple. The program guide TV Guide rightly included it in its list of the “Best TV Couples of All Time”.









In each of her seven years in the series, Margulies was nominated for the Emmy Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama, which she won in 1995. When Clooney left the series in 1999 to become THE Clooney in a number of movies, the writers apparently didn’t know what to do with Margulies; Carol had become “the woman who goes out with everyone”, the actress once recalled.

But since then the girl, who was born near New York City in 1966 and is less known in Germany, has been a star in her American homeland, albeit one of many. The fact that, unlike Clooney, for example, she spends most of her time on television would be considered years ago second best been considered. As a second choice compared to the more prestigious film. But hardly anyone thinks that way today, in the age of epic TV and streaming services. Margulies belongs to a special category of actors: once you’ve noticed her, you remember her.

Carol, the nurse, had been a popular character – she was originally supposed to die in the pilot, but was too well received by the test audience for her to go on living – but for a long time she was saddened. In several of her later works, however, Margulies, who had to survive the divorce of her parents at a young age, became a kind of specialist in female figures who do not allow themselves to be pushed around by anyone and go their own way, but pay a price for it.

$ 27 million for two more seasons of “Emergency Room”

Nowhere does she show this as impressively as in the series “The Good Wife”, the leading actress of which she was in 156 episodes between 2009 and 2016 and for which she won two more Emmy awards. Your “Alicia Florrick” is the proverbial “woman by his side”, whose politician husband is overpowered by a sex and corruption scandal; after many years as a mother, she is working as a lawyer again – and now has to compete with colleagues who have just graduated from university. Margulies plays this Alicia between self-assertion and creeping corruption of her integrity with great presence; her slightly roughened voice can be effectively cutting in the courtroom, only to break just as effectively in emotional moments.