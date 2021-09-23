Accompanied by protests: Johnny Depp receives honorary award from San …

The actor’s award sparked numerous protests. The background is the allegations of domestic violence, against which he defended himself in San Sebastian.

US actor Johnny Depp (58) will be awarded the Donostia Honorary Prize for his film career on Wednesday evening at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival. However, the award for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, whom the festival recognizes as “one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinema”, triggered numerous protests in the run-up to the event.

The background to this are allegations of domestic violence. In a lawsuit that has been going on for years, his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, accuses him of being beaten and violent by Johnny Depp. Spanish women’s associations therefore criticized the award of the prize as completely inappropriate.

Festival director José Luis Rebordinos justified the decision. The function of the festival is not to judge the behavior of filmmakers, but “to honor those people who have made an extraordinary contribution to the art of film”.

Although the festival tried to prevent journalists from asking questions about this polemic during the press conference in the run-up to the awarding of the awards, Johnny Depp took a position nonetheless: “When it all started, the blows suddenly came from all sides and you are exposed to them defenselessly. You know not at all, as happens to you, “said Depp, looking at the attacks and protests on social media after his ex-wife’s allegations. “But if you have the truth on your side, nothing can happen to you,” the Hollywood star continued.

“None of us is safe anymore”

Without explicitly naming the MeToo movement, Depp made it clear that many of these movements were created with good intentions, but are completely out of control this year. “None of us is safe anymore. If anyone says something about you, it is written in the room and you are at the mercy of it without much room for defense,” said Johnny Depp on Wednesday in San Sebastian.









Meanwhile, Spain’s Minister of Culture Miquel Iceta also spoke out in advance for the presumption of innocence. “Johnny Depp has not been formally charged, so I feel it is unfair not to give him that award on allegations.” If you were to put Pablo Picasso’s dealings with women in the foreground, you would actually no longer be able to celebrate his anniversaries or exhibitions. You don’t have to share your worth as a person, but you can celebrate your artistic talent and work. So it is with Johnny Depp, said the Spanish Minister of Culture of the Spanish daily El Diario Vasco at the opening of the film festival.

Depp was grateful and honored for the award “although it was certainly given to me by mistake”. In contrast to many festivals, the film industry reacted very well to the scandal. Because of the allegations, Warner Bros. had recently decided to remove Depp from the cast of the third part of “Fantastic Beasts”. The Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen eventually took over his role. The film, written and produced by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, is slated to open in theaters next year.

80 films and five series

Internationally, Depp became known in the late 1980s through the television series “21 Jump Street”. Since then he has appeared in 80 films and five series and is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. The portrayals of the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Edward Scissorhands” made him world famous. “I feel very comfortable in roles in which I can hide behind masks and in costumes,” said Depp in San Sebastian.

He was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Tim Burton’s fantasy tragicomedy. He finally received this award as best actor in 2008 for his role in “Sweeney Todd”. He was also in “Sherlock Holmes”, “Sleepy Hollow” and Roman Polanski’s mystery thriller “The Nine Doors”. He played alongside Angelina Jolie in Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s film “The Tourist”.

He was nominated three times for an Oscar for his portrayals of mostly unusual and extravagant figures. In November 1999, Depp got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In San Sebastian he is now being awarded the prestigious Donostia Prize for his acting career. The festival in the northern Spanish Basque Country, which lasts until Saturday, is one of the most important international film festivals, along with Berlin, Cannes and Venice.

(APA)