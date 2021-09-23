A madman in bed ?: Nicole Kidman is ashamed of her husband

It should be a compliment, but Nicole Kidman is most embarrassed about her husband’s words. Country singer Keith Urban celebrates her erotic qualities in a new song.

Art is inspired by life, that’s clear. But how much truth there is in a song is usually only known by its manufacturer. Fans can then speculate, but they are often denied a final answer. Not so with the new song by Keith Urban. The country singer himself has declared that “Gemini” is about his wife, Nicole Kidman. And if you can believe the lyrics, things heat up between the two of them.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for 13 years.





(Photo: Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

“She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head,” sings the 51-year-old Urban. That means something like: “She’s a madman in bed, but has something on her mind.” Flattering words – actually. But Kidman apparently didn’t like her husband’s openness that much.

“That’s unheard of!”

“I don’t censor his art if I’m the muse for it,” said Kidman on the US TV show “Kyle and Jackie O”, according to the US portal “People”. “It’s better than if he said: ‘God, I’m bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'” However, the 52-year-old would still prefer that Urban would hold back a little with his words in the future. When asked about another line of the song, Kidman was even more embarrassed.

In “Gemini” it also says: “She’s waking to make love in the middle of the night”, that is: “In the middle of the night she wakes up to make love.” When asked about it, Kidman blushed and accused the host of the show that he made it up. “I’m not saying anything about that, that’s unheard of!” Said Kidman.

Urban had recently expressed quite hopefully that Kidman would like the song “Gemini”. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I think she liked the song. I hope so. Yes, it’s a good dance track.”