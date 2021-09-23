A Lusatian landmark is hidden in the matrix trailer

Above all, the Saxons get their money’s worth with Matrix Resurrections – because there is a nice piece of home hidden in the trailer for the film.

Surrounded by azaleas and rhododendrons, the Rakotzbrücke in the district of Görlitz forms a stone circle in the water. © Robert Michael / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa



Since “Görliwood” at the latest, we have known that Saxony has many unique film locations to offer.

The trailer for “Matrix Resurrections” proves this one more time: Although this time it is not Görlitz, it is the newly renovated Rakotzbrücke in Kromlau (Gablenz) in Upper Sorbian – a famous landmark in Lusatia.









If you look closely in the trailer from 1:28 minutes on, you will see the lake in front of the bridge. Neo (Keanu Reeves, 57) fights a spectacular battle on the water until the pavilion surrounding him is blown up.

In the scene of the explosion, you can see the lake and the Rakotz Bridge, which forms the distinctive circle in the water, from above.

Dietmar Noack (67, CDU), the mayor of the municipality of Gablenz, was made aware of the fast-paced trailer clip during his fishing holiday in Norway, according to picture information.

His conclusion: “This is clearly our bridge – pretty kitsched up.”