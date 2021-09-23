8 facts about 2017 Oscars winner Emma Stone!

Emma Stone was the star of the night at the Oscars. She won the award in the “Best Actress” category for the film “La La Land”. But who is Emma Stone anyway? We picked out some exciting facts that you probably didn’t know yet. Have fun!

Emma Stone isn’t actually called Emma at all!

Emma Stone is not called Emma at all! She was born as Emily Jean Stone. But since there was already an actress named Emily Stone, she just called herself Emma! Emma Stone dropped out of school for acting. She was later homeschooled. As a young girl, Emma broke both arms once. “That hurt like hell,” she reveals today. Emma doesn’t actually have red hair at all. Her natural hair color is blonde, but she colors her mane regularly!









She has already made a film with Ryan Gosling, her friend from “La La Land”. They also fell in love with “Crazy Stupid Love”! The two are close friends! Emma Stone had a long relationship with Andrew Garfield, whom she met on the set of “Spiderman”. The two have been separated since 2015. One of her closest friends is Taylor Swift. Emma met Taylor because she was a fan. “I heard her music and emailed her! Then we met! ” Emma Stone always cries: “As soon as I’m upset, I cry. Whether for joy or because of something sad! ” Already read? This girl looks like Taylor Swift!