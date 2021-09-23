5 crypto events the GlobalBlock Trading Desk is watching on Thursday

Key tokens rebounded Thursday amid Evergrande found a possible solution to its problems. The Cardano (ADA / USD) Summit 2021 is scheduled to take place on September 25th and 26th. There is also news from the NFT industry in the top five. Tokenized sports fundraising projects raised nearly $ 1 billion in funding in a week. Finally, a Bitcoin ETF could emerge in the US in the near future.

Polkadot and Solana are at the top

Solana (SOL / USD) and Polkadot (DOT / USD) are the biggest winners in the top 10 today, up 17%, although the cryptocurrency market is still generally bearish this week. China’s Evergrande Group, the world’s second largest real estate developer, has decided to make a coupon payment due today, a Shenzhen-traded 5.8% bond that matures in four years. The markets responded positively, but the company is due to repay another $ 83.5 million bond today. In addition, a payment of $ 475.5 million is due in March 2024.

The Cardano Summit aims to explore virtual worlds

The summit will combine a typical conference with the exploration of virtual worlds. Expectations are high, which is no surprise given the innovative approach of the event. Cardano made “stunning” announcements during the conference and is reminding its community not to miss them.









First Bitcoin ETF approved in October?

We held our breath when the US Securities and Exchange Commission considered approving a Bitcoin (BTC / USD) ETF. However, according to Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone, the first could be approved in the country as early as late October.

Tokenized sports collectibles are flourishing

These projects raised nearly $ 1 billion in funding in just one week. France-based Sorare, a developer of NFT soccer trading card games, raised $ 680 million in Series B funding led by Softbank, the Japanese fintech giant. Dapper Labs, who are behind the NBA TopShot basketball collectibles and the Flow blockchain, received $ 250 million in funding and raised their valuation to $ 4.3 billion. This adds up to a total of $ 930 million for the two companies. This speaks volumes for the attractiveness of the sports token sector at a time when the broader market for non-fungibles has come under fire for falling base prices and sales volumes.