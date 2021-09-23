31 percent increase since July

The hashrate of the Bitcoin network continues to recover and miners around the world are building ever larger capacities. The mining difficulty is meanwhile increasing.

On Tuesday, the Bitcoin network saw another 3.2 percent increase in mining difficulty. This adds up to almost 19 trillion in difficulty, according to data from the blockchain explorer BTC.com.

The latest adjustment marks the fifth consecutive increase in Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty since mid-July. The difficulty has increased by over 31 percent from around 13.7 trillion. That 13.7 trillion was the lowest level of difficulty since June 2020.

These upward adjustments followed four consecutive decreases in difficulty, which began with a 16 percent decline in late May due to environmental, social and governance concerns related to Bitcoin. China’s tough crackdown on cryptocurrency mining also played a major role.

Despite these five positive adjustments in a row, the Bitcoin mining difficulty is still far from its all-time high of over 25 trillion in May 2021.









Last 10 adjustments to Bitcoin mining difficulty. Source: BTC.com

Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure of how difficult it is to mine a BTC block. A higher difficulty requires more computing power to verify transactions and mine new coins. The adjustment of the Bitcoin difficulty occurs every 2,016 blocks, i.e. about every two weeks, since Bitcoin is programmed to adjust itself. He does this to keep a block time of around 10 minutes.

The continuous increase in the difficulty of BTC mining is accompanied by a significant increase in the Bitcoin hashrate. The hashrate is all of the computing power required to mine and process BTC transactions. Bitcoin hashrate rose to 150 exahashes (EH / s) in late August after falling to 52 EH / s in June. It recovered to the level of early June, suggesting that miners are back online after China’s crackdown.