Zombieland 3 – All good things come in threes: Woody Harrelson wants to do it again

Who wants to see Jesse Eisenberg (Cursed, The social network), Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games – Deadly Games, 2012), Emma Stone (La La Land, Cruella) and Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine, The Call – don’t hang up!) Kick hungry zombies hard in the buttocks once more? No matter what your answer is – one of the quartet just mentioned would be back at the start immediately and none other than Woody Harrelson:

“That would be so great because I really enjoy working with the rest of the clique. I cannot even put into words correctly what it actually means to me, myself with others To cast actors. That’s why I keep my fingers crossed for all of us that one day we’ll get together again and pose for a third offshoot in front of the camera, ”hopes Harrelson in his Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage-Interview with Comicbook.

Will fans decide about the future again?

And who knows, it may be up to the fans again whether and when Sony gives a Threequel the green light. Implementing the sequel Zombieland 2: Two are better than one For a long time it was considered pure wishful thinking, because after the publication of the original in 2009, Harrelson and Co. naturally all got involved in other projects and their careers were soon completely different from what they were supposed to Zombie land-Times.

For example, Jesse Eisenberg became the Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher’s biopic the following year The social network celebrated, while his colleague Emma Stone even won an Oscar in 2017 for her acting performance in the musical La La Land was awarded and thus rose even faster to one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

And precisely because it was so difficult to reunite all four actors, a remake series was produced in 2013 – including a new cast. Instead of Eisenberg, Harrelson, Stone and Breslin, Kirk Ward, Tyler Ross, Maiara Walsh and Izabela Vidovic were allowed to grapple with the consequences of the apocalypse and give the walking corpses a headshot.









But because numerous fans were not at all impressed by the pilot, Amazon Prime Video immediately dropped the project. For director Eli Craig and the two screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (who also contributed the written templates for the films) it was absolutely incomprehensible at the time that the episode was so torn up as in Zombie land human bodies from the undead.

Why Sony has no reason not to approve the third part

After all, it would take another six years before the revival became an issue again and then a reality. In fact, in 2019 director Ruben Fleischer finally succeeded in fulfilling the fans’ wish and reuniting the entire original group – and very successfully.

The already pleasing box office results of the predecessor (102 million dollars) were surpassed by the sequel (123 million dollars), which proved one thing above all: if fans get what they want, the films are also supported.

So if part 3 fails because of something, it is definitely not because of the box office. But will the four actors really catch another time slot where they are all available at the same time? Emma Stone has already expressed interest in a comeback, but would only bring the series back every ten years. The future will tell us whether she can stand it for so long without her friends.

Posted on 09/22/2021 by Carmine Carpenito

That could be interesting too