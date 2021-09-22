“Wolverine” star: Hugh Jackman reveals the secret of his long marriage

He’s been married to a colleague for 22 years – which is unusual for Hollywood. Now actor Hugh Jackman has told what he and his 13-year-old wife do when there is an argument.

Actor Hugh Jackman (“Wolverine”, “Les Misérables”) is convinced that the secret of his marriage, which has been going on for 22 years, rests on a few rules: “In all important decisions, regardless of the children, the work, we ask ourselves always: Is it good for our relationship? “, the 49-year-old told WELT AM SONNTAG.

In addition, he and his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, 62, never went to sleep until they were reconciled after an argument. “That leads to the fact that we sometimes stay up until three in the morning,” he told the newspaper. And finally: “We try never to be apart for more than two weeks, which is not easy in my job.” Facetime, Skype – that’s all great. “But it’s not the same as being together.”

Jackman and Furness have two adopted children. Raising the children is for him “the greatest challenge that you can imagine,” said the actor. “No matter how many guides you read, the children don’t read them. You have to follow your instincts so often, and it is an experience that makes you very humble. Because often you have the feeling that you don’t know anything. “

Jackman, who will hit cinemas in Germany with the musical “The Greatest Showman” on January 4th, also said that – although his career began with musical roles – he was not a born dancer and singer: “I had to really learn to sing, had singing lessons every week, ”he told WELT AM SONNTAG. For almost 15 years I felt like a cheat, as if it was someone else singing, not me. “