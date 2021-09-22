Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Will Smith: Celebrating 25 Years of Independence Day

By Sonia Gupta
In 1996 “Independence Day” premiered. Will Smith celebrated the film’s launch 25 years ago on Instagram.

Will Smith (52) honored a special event with an Instagram post: The sci-fi film “Independence Day” (1996) celebrated its cinema premiere 25 years ago. “25 years ago? Wow”, commented the main actor and published on Saturday (July 3rd) pictures from the set, the movie poster and a snapshot from a premiere party that he and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith (49) and son Trey Smith (28) shows.




“Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich (65) shared Smith’s posting in an Instagram story and added a US flag. In the past few days, Emmerich shared several media posts on Twitter that recall the film and a special clip. Shown in it: Bill Pullman (67), who slipped into the role of President Thomas J. Whitmore again for a commercial and gave a rousing speech.

Vivica A. Fox recalls

Vivica A. Fox (56), who played Jasmine Dubrow, also posted a post to commemorate the film and thanked the entire cast and director for the experience. “This day is always special to me because this film is a classic,” she wrote about photos and clips from the film.

The film is about an alien attack on Earth two days before Independence Day on July 4th, and its defense by humans. That is why the film is celebrated by fans again and again, especially on July 4th. The sequel “Independence Day: Return” was released in 2016.

