Why the Hollywood star supports the German volleyball club VfB Suhl

September 22, 2021 – 4:15 pm clock
Hollywood support! Johnny Depp helps German volleyball club
Have you ever heard of VfB Suhl? No? Then you missed something. Because none other than Hollywood star Johnny Depp (58) has a heart for the German women’s volleyball club. The actor, known from films like “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “Edward Scissorhands”, signed a jersey of the Bundesliga club and donated it to auction. How this came about can be seen in the video.
Volleyball jersey will be auctioned
It sounds like a story from a film, but it’s reality: A German volleyball Bundesliga team and one of the biggest Hollywood stars are doing something together! The provincial club – the small town of Suhl with 34,000 inhabitants is between Erfurt and Fulda – can look forward to additional recordings thanks to Johnny Depp. The American signed a VfB women’s jersey that will be auctioned in October.
The action came about through the connection between Depp and Alex Becker. The 43-year-old music manager has been close friends with the world star for over four years and works on a voluntary basis for the club. How he was able to convince one of the most successful actors in the world to support a German women’s volleyball team, we show in the video. (tma)
