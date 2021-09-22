Why the Hollywood star supports the German volleyball club VfB Suhl

Hollywood support! Johnny Depp helps German volleyball club

Have you ever heard of VfB Suhl? No? Then you missed something. Because none other than Hollywood star Johnny Depp (58) has a heart for the German women’s volleyball club. The actor, known from films like “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “Edward Scissorhands”, signed a jersey of the Bundesliga club and donated it to auction. How this came about can be seen in the video.

Volleyball jersey will be auctioned







It sounds like a story from a film, but it’s reality: A German volleyball Bundesliga team and one of the biggest Hollywood stars are doing something together! The provincial club – the small town of Suhl with 34,000 inhabitants is between Erfurt and Fulda – can look forward to additional recordings thanks to Johnny Depp. The American signed a VfB women’s jersey that will be auctioned in October.