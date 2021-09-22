Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Why the Hollywood star supports the German volleyball club VfB Suhl

By Sonia Gupta
September 22, 2021 – 4:15 pm clock

Hollywood support! Johnny Depp helps German volleyball club

Have you ever heard of VfB Suhl? No? Then you missed something. Because none other than Hollywood star Johnny Depp (58) has a heart for the German women’s volleyball club. The actor, known from films like “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “Edward Scissorhands”, signed a jersey of the Bundesliga club and donated it to auction. How this came about can be seen in the video.

Volleyball jersey will be auctioned




It sounds like a story from a film, but it’s reality: A German volleyball Bundesliga team and one of the biggest Hollywood stars are doing something together! The provincial club – the small town of Suhl with 34,000 inhabitants is between Erfurt and Fulda – can look forward to additional recordings thanks to Johnny Depp. The American signed a VfB women’s jersey that will be auctioned in October.

The action came about through the connection between Depp and Alex Becker. The 43-year-old music manager has been close friends with the world star for over four years and works on a voluntary basis for the club. How he was able to convince one of the most successful actors in the world to support a German women’s volleyball team, we show in the video. (tma)

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
