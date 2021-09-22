“What the hell did I do?”: Kate Winslet regrets working with star directors

Los Angeles –

Two award-winning directors, two allegations of serious sexual abuse: for decades, both Roman Polanski (87) and Woody Allen (84) have repeatedly been negative in the headlines. Hollywood star Kate Winslet (44) played in films by both men and is now sharply critical – including herself: “How the hell did I get to work with you?”

In a “Vanity Fair” interview, the Briton, who starred in Polanski’s film “The God of Carnage” in 2011 and in Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” in 2017, now said that it was extremely strange for her that both “ have enjoyed such a high reputation for so long and so widely in the film industry even though they were who they were ”.

Kate Winslet deeply regrets her involvement

For them this is a “damn shame”. Harsh words from Winslet, who usually holds back publicly with interviews and blatant statements. The 44-year-old therefore deeply regrets her commitment, it is clear to her: “I have to take responsibility for the fact that I have worked with both of them.”

Roman Polanski was finally expelled from the Oscar Academy this year – because of his past.

The “Titanic” star continues: “I can’t turn back the clock. I have to deal with this pain, but it would be terrible if we weren’t able to speak damn truthfully about all of this. ”

Roman Polanski was convicted of rape back in 1977

Both directors are accused of serious sexual abuse, but the cases differ: Polanski was convicted in 1977 for the proven rape of a 13-year-old in California.









He fled the USA to Europe – and has been afraid of extradition ever since. He continued to make films after the incident. In 2017, another woman made rape allegations against him – but they petered out.

Woody Allen’s autobiography was published in March. Here, too, he denied everything.

Woody Allen, on the other hand, was accused back in 1992 of sexually molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow at the age of seven. Allen repeatedly denied this. Until today nothing has been proven legally. Farrow reiterated the allegations against her adoptive father in a TV interview in 2018. (alp)