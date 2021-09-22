What If …?: What if Thor had been an only child?

No zombies, losses of loved ones or superhero series killers are the focus of What If …? This time, just the question of how Thor (Chris Hemsworth) would actually be as an only child. Accordingly, the episode title is what would be and shows how Thor would have developed without the adoptive brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Because this is known to be actually a frost giant that Odin (Anthony Hopkins) once adopted as his own son. In the alternate world now presented, this change ensures that Thor uses Odin’s sleep to … party?!? And mother Frigga (this time Josette Eales) prefers to hang out with her friends while her husband is relaxing.

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Darcy (Kat Dennings) are the ones who notice the extraterrestrial presence and also report SHIELD, but are not taken seriously at first. However, the sir are not really a threat, except maybe for the earthly peace of the house, because Thor and his party people just want to do a lot of work. If one of the Dakotas is damaged in the process, that’s the way it is. Heimdall should keep his watchful eye on it, but Bro-Thor can somehow slip away and the Warriors Three and Sif join in, as well as other cosmic ones easter egg-Guests such as Korg, Howard the Duck, Drax or Nebula.









First contact

Jane is superficially still a brilliant researcher, but also heavily impressed by the charm of the god of thunder, while Darcy first goes into Howard’s flirtations and apparently spontaneously married him after nachos at half price in a wild party feast with the help of an Elvis doppelganger. The tone of the episode is even more silly than any other chapter, and it’s all about fun and escalation. As in college films, Thor and Co behave like real people frat boys, which includes foam parties, gambling, and other practical jokes. At some point, SHIELD gets in touch through Acting Director Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and wants to take the matter seriously, because Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was put into a coma by an over-motivated joker Korg – as you can briefly see. So somehow remedial action must be found against the sir.

Brothers from another mother

First of all, Loki and his Ice Bros show up. Instead of brothers, enemies or rivals, the two are simply “brothers from another mother“And hit the plaster too. It’s funny to see Loki as a variant in frost giant form. And soon the SHIELD cavalry appears: Captain Marvel (this time Alexandra Daniels). It is still interesting to see which speakers were interested in and had time for the series and which did not. I would have rather suspected that Portman might not be available while it is now Brie Larson who had to be replaced, with both being involved in future MCU projects and Carol of course briefly involved in another episode. Personally, I don’t necessarily look through these patterns, but it probably can’t be changed and, as it is, is actually quite impressive.

