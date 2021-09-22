Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Viral video: Tom Cruise loves Lego Top Gun trailer – entertainment

By Sonia Gupta
Tom Cruise enjoyed a special trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”. Photo: Cubankite / shutterstock.com


Tom Cruise currently has to wait for the theatrical release of the “Top Gun” sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” with him in the lead role. A fan has now made the actor’s wait a little easier with a special gift.

The “Top Gun” fighter jets were supposed to take off as early as 2020, but Corona kept them on the ground. Things should go better from July 8, 2021, when Tom Cruise (58, “Vanilla Sky”) will defy the G-forces again after 35 years as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. In anticipation of the film, a fan gave the main actor a special present: The YouTuber Onbeatman took months of painstaking detailed work to recreate the trailer with Lego bricks and published it on his channel at the end of February.




The clip has already been viewed around 634,000 times (as of March 20) – and Tom Cruise did not miss the trailer either. “Wow. That’s unbelievable. Great job!” The actor tweeted last Friday and shared the work of the YouTuber.

That’s what the “Top Gun” sequel is all about

In the sequel to the cult film from 1986, Tom Cruise slips again into the role of the aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who this time is to teach a class of Navy student pilots. Val Kilmer (61) also returns as Maverick’s rival and comrade Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Jon Hamm (50), Glen Powell (32), Lewis Pullman (28) and Ed Harris (70) complete the line-up as newcomers.



