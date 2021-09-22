Up to 90 percent loss ?: The Bitcoin crash that wasn’t

Many top Wall Street traders use the Pyth crypto platform. The greater the shock when the Bitcoin price collapses there for a short time by almost 90 percent. It’s not the platform’s first major problem.

Especially in the financial world, 120 seconds can be a long time. The latest example: On Monday, the crypto platform Pyth reported for two minutes that the Bitcoin price had collapsed by almost 90 percent, as reported by the US financial data provider “Bloomberg”. In the time from 12:21 to 12:23 UTC, a Bitcoin was therefore only worth 5402 US dollars – normally it is currently around 42,000 dollars.

Actually, Pyth should securely supply crypto traders with real-time data. According to “Bloomberg”, several trading companies such as Jump Trading Group, DRW and FTX rely on the data on the platform. Pyth itself relies on quant analysts to do this. These are mostly highly qualified physicists or mathematicians trying to identify patterns in market movements. From this they develop algorithms with which they make predictions.









For a long time it was unclear why Pyth reported that the Bitcoin price had slumped by almost 90 percent. The solution was not found until twelve hours later: Pyth explained that two mistakes would have caused the alleged price slide. First, two service providers reported that the Bitcoin rate had fallen to almost zero US dollars. Both would have made a mistake with decimal numbers, i.e. put the comma in the wrong places. The second problem was that these two incorrect reports had been overestimated and thus swept the entire course with them.

Not the first problem with Pyth

Computerized currencies, in particular, are prone to errors that can have a big impact. Algorithms are used there, and people usually only intervene late or not at all. It can happen that a so-called “fat finger mistake” – a number entered by mistake – turns into a flash crash, that is, prices collapse at lightning speed and later recover at the same speed.

The 120 second shock caused by Pyth does not seem to have any major consequences. In addition, it is the second time that the crypto service has attracted negative headlines in a very short time. As “Bloomberg” reports, Pyth was unable to deliver data for almost 20 hours last week due to another technical error.

These are generally difficult times for crypto fans. Bitcoin is currently falling towards the $ 40,000 mark. One reason is the uncertainty surrounding the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande. Bitcoin lost a total of almost $ 10,000 in value in the past week. Even without a crash.