Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsUnited States: Ripple Foods raises $ 60 million in Series E funding...
News

United States: Ripple Foods raises $ 60 million in Series E funding led by Rage Capital, Ajax Strategies and S2G Venture

By Hasan Sheikh
0
72




September 22, 2021

Voiced by Amazon Polly

Ripple Foods, the leading provider of plant-based dairy alternatives, today announced a $ 60 million Series E funding round from Rage Capital, Ajax Strategies and S2G Ventures, as well as other major investors including OurCrowd, GV, Prelude Ventures, Euclidean, Fall Line Capital and Tao Capital Partners.

The category of plant-based foods is growing rapidly; the industry has seen growth of up to $ 7 billion in 2020 alone. According to recent industry reports, SPINS and Nielsen are showing unprecedented growth in the dairy alternatives market, with Ripple (+ 20%) outperforming the category (+ 6%) three times – a clear indication that Ripple’s protein-rich products are preferred by consumers will. The brand with the highest loyalty in the plant-based dairy category has achieved tremendous success with its new innovation, Ripple Kids, as the number one new product in this category at retailers like Whole Foods Market and Target.

“Ripple’s growth is triple that of the category and we are well positioned to continue to accelerate that growth,” said Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. “This capital increase will enable us to accelerate innovation and growth in all product categories and expand into new channels and global markets. This will enable us to carry out our mission of making plant-based foods that are better for people and the planet on an even larger scale. “




Alternative dairy products like almond, cashew, and oat milk have nutritional information that pales in comparison to Ripple’s high-protein offerings. Ripple not only sets higher standards in terms of protein content in grams, it also contains half as much sugar as dairy milk and 50% more calcium. At Ripple, the focus is not only on nutrition labeling, but also on sustainability. To get the same amount of protein from almond milk, it takes almost 6 times more water than Ripple.

“Our investment in Ripple supports the company’s continued growth and success in the dairy sector, as well as upcoming innovations in new product categories,” said Chuck Templeton, Managing Director of S2G Ventures. “Ripple is a clear leader in plant-based dairy alternatives and we are excited to support this team of seasoned industry veterans as the company continues to expand.”

“There are very few plant-based products that give consumers an uncompromising proposition like Ripple: great taste, great nutrition and great for the environment,” said Gabriel Ruimy, Managing Partner of Rage Capital. “There is great demand for quality Ripple products around the world and we look forward to helping Ripple enter new markets so that it becomes the dairy alternative of choice for consumers everywhere.”

Ripple’s product portfolio includes plant-based milk, children’s milk, protein shakes, frozen desserts and more.


Previous articleLeonardo DiCaprio invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farm to advance the development of sustainably cultivated meat
Next articlePop icon celebrates birthday: Cher is 75 years old – how she preserves her timelessness – culture
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv