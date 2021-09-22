United States: Ripple Foods raises $ 60 million in Series E funding led by Rage Capital, Ajax Strategies and S2G Venture

September 22, 2021

Ripple Foods, the leading provider of plant-based dairy alternatives, today announced a $ 60 million Series E funding round from Rage Capital, Ajax Strategies and S2G Ventures, as well as other major investors including OurCrowd, GV, Prelude Ventures, Euclidean, Fall Line Capital and Tao Capital Partners.

The category of plant-based foods is growing rapidly; the industry has seen growth of up to $ 7 billion in 2020 alone. According to recent industry reports, SPINS and Nielsen are showing unprecedented growth in the dairy alternatives market, with Ripple (+ 20%) outperforming the category (+ 6%) three times – a clear indication that Ripple’s protein-rich products are preferred by consumers will. The brand with the highest loyalty in the plant-based dairy category has achieved tremendous success with its new innovation, Ripple Kids, as the number one new product in this category at retailers like Whole Foods Market and Target.

“Ripple’s growth is triple that of the category and we are well positioned to continue to accelerate that growth,” said Laura Flanagan, CEO of Ripple Foods. “This capital increase will enable us to accelerate innovation and growth in all product categories and expand into new channels and global markets. This will enable us to carry out our mission of making plant-based foods that are better for people and the planet on an even larger scale. “









Alternative dairy products like almond, cashew, and oat milk have nutritional information that pales in comparison to Ripple’s high-protein offerings. Ripple not only sets higher standards in terms of protein content in grams, it also contains half as much sugar as dairy milk and 50% more calcium. At Ripple, the focus is not only on nutrition labeling, but also on sustainability. To get the same amount of protein from almond milk, it takes almost 6 times more water than Ripple.

“Our investment in Ripple supports the company’s continued growth and success in the dairy sector, as well as upcoming innovations in new product categories,” said Chuck Templeton, Managing Director of S2G Ventures. “Ripple is a clear leader in plant-based dairy alternatives and we are excited to support this team of seasoned industry veterans as the company continues to expand.”

“There are very few plant-based products that give consumers an uncompromising proposition like Ripple: great taste, great nutrition and great for the environment,” said Gabriel Ruimy, Managing Partner of Rage Capital. “There is great demand for quality Ripple products around the world and we look forward to helping Ripple enter new markets so that it becomes the dairy alternative of choice for consumers everywhere.”

Ripple’s product portfolio includes plant-based milk, children’s milk, protein shakes, frozen desserts and more.

