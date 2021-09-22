Trader unimpressed by Evergrande’s impact on the stock market

Bitcoin (BTC) investors are increasingly concerned that Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group will fail to pay its $ 300 billion debt. That concern is already evident in global equity markets, which have fallen between 1.5 percent and 3 percent.

Despite the price movement, Bitcoin outflows from exchanges, especially on Coinbase Pro, are in a trend that has been going on for months.

Traders also know that each exchange has a different user profile. Liquidations on Bybit, for example, are usually more extreme compared to the FTX exchange, which has more conservative customers.

Today’s decline to below $ 43,000 has resulted in the liquidation of long positions in the $ 1 billion led by Bybit. And that with futures open interest of $ 2.34 billion. That’s less than the $ 3.66 billion liquidations on Binance and $ 2.51 billion on FTX.

Bitcoin futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, September 20. Source: Bybt.com

From the above data, it can be seen that Bybit traders are more risk-savvy and tend to use higher leverage. On Binance and FTX, derivatives investors were proportionally less affected by the 11 percent slump.

Pro traders remain neutral to bullish

The futures premium tells you how bullish or bearish professional traders are. This indicator measures the difference between long-term futures contracts and the current levels on the spot market.

In a healthy market, you can expect an annualized premium of between 5 and 15 percent. This situation is also called contango. The loophole is caused by sellers asking for more money to put off settlement further.

It becomes alarming when this indicator falls below 5 percent or even becomes negative. This is called “backwardation”.









Bitcoin 3 Month Futures Premium, annualized. Source: Laevitas.ch

As can be seen above, the current premium is 7 percent and thus in the neutral area. While pro-traders are concerned or even bearish, this indicator would have fallen below 5 percent.

Ratio between long and short positions among top traders suggests buying activity

Investors should look at the relationship between long and short positions among top traders on leading crypto exchanges to get an idea of ​​what the mood is like among professional traders. This indicator provides a complete view of professional traders’ effective net positions by collecting data from multiple futures and margin markets.

OKEx and Binance: Ratio between long and short positions among top traders. Source: Bybt.com

Note that each exchange collects its data on top traders differently because there are several ways to measure a client’s net positions. Therefore, you should compare several providers in percentages and not in absolute numbers.

The ratio between long and short positions among top traders on OKex has risen from 8 percent to currently 54 percent. This means that 54 percent of top traders now prefer long positions, making it the highest level in ten days. Among derivatives traders on Binance, on the other hand, the ratio is consistently 10 percent, despite the Bitcoin decline.

Data confirms that private traders are more likely to be affected because they have opened highly leveraged positions. Pro traders have meanwhile kept their position or used the lower price to open further long positions.

The views and opinions contained herein are solely those of the Authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading step carries a risk. Do your research well before making a decision.