Tom Cruise yells at corona rule breakers – and is celebrated for it

Who would have thought that an official act would put Tom Cruise in a positive light again? The Hollywood star, who became famous with the blockbuster “Mission: Impossible” and was viewed by many as questionable due to his membership in the “Scientology” sect, has now involuntarily covered himself with fame. An audio file from the shooting of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” part leaked in which Cruise uttered a veritable rant. The reason: The actor had caught two crew members who did not adhere to the Corona rules.

On Tuesday, December 15th, it was announced that Tom Cruise verbally attacked two crew members on the set of his latest film project and gave them the go-ahead quite clearly. This probably happened after the two knowingly disregarded the coronavirus protective measures – and Cruise caught them doing it. So you can hear the actor yelling in the sound recording: “I call every fucking studio, insurance company, producer at night and they look at us and use us to make their films. We’re creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I never want to see that again. Never! ”Above all, his anger is directed at the ignorance that the two of them showed towards the ailing culture and film industries as well as towards all the unemployed people who are now struggling to survive. “You can tell the people who are losing their damn houses because our industry is down,” he continues. “It won’t bring them food or pay for their college education. That’s what I go to sleep with every night – the future of this fucking industry! “

At the end of his tirade, Tom Cruise says, “I told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t, you’re out. We’re not gonna drop this fucking movie! Is that clear? If I see that again, you’ll be damned gone. ”Even if Tom Cruise’s outburst of anger definitely goes a step too far – he’s right. And now some people are also noticing this on social media. A Twitter user wrote under the sound recording: “My God, I agree with Tom Cruise. Damn you in 2020! ”In addition, his rant appears understandable because the shooting of“ Mission: Impossible 7 ”was only reluctantly resumed after it had to be put on hold for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. A corona rule violation could therefore quickly have nasty consequences.