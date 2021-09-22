This woman is the German voice of Emilia Clarke and Emma Watson

Hanover. Brown eyes that peek out from behind her glasses, long, dark hair and a somewhat reserved smile: Gabrielle Pietermann has a beautiful, filigree face. But also one that nobody on the street recognizes. And that despite the fact that she can be heard in some of the world’s most famous films and series – including “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones”.

The fact that she can only be heard in it is due to the fact that Pietermann is a voice actor. She is the German voice of Emilia Clarke, Emma Watson and Selena Gomez, among others. The 32-year-old thinks it is good that hardly anyone knows her face. “I love being able to play in a small room without being recognized on the street,” she told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) at the “Throne Con” in Hanover. Because – Pietermann attaches importance to this – dubbing is also an acting profession. “Very few people know that our job is also called dubbing actors,” she explains. “It is more or less a prerequisite to have an acting education.” According to her estimate, 80 percent of the voice actors would also turn or act in the theater. But even if Pietermann speaks to several famous actresses in large film and series productions – that is not enough for life. “A lot of people think we make huge sums of money, like the actors. That is not the case, ”explains the 32-year-old.

Actors earn huge sums of money, voice actors only a fraction

While Emilia Clarke earned an estimated 500,000 US dollars (around 448,000 euros) per episode for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones”, Pietermann also has to work on other projects to earn a living. According to gehaltsvergleich.com, a voice actor earns around 2 to 4 euros per take, so a film consists of 600 to 800 takes, depending on its length. That’s the equivalent of 1200 to 3200 euros per film. But Pietermann also has less work with speaking than Clarke with filming: “The synchronized work is much faster than filming the whole thing. ‘Game of Thrones’ or’ Harry Potter ‘were only a few days’ work for us speakers, ”she explains. This leaves more time for other engagements: “Audio books, radio plays, advertising, … wherever voices are needed, I am ready to go.”









In order for her voice to sound like it does today, Pietermann had to do a lot. “I grew up in a small village in Upper Bavaria, you first had to drive my Bavarian out”, she says with a laugh. There is nothing left of the Bavarian accent – it would probably not suit a dragon queen from “Game of Thrones” either. Pietermann has played theater and enjoyed speaking training since she was a child.

Do you recognize Gabrielle Pietermann by her voice alone?

But you don’t have to recognize Pietermann by her voice, have you seen all of her films and series? “People always associate people with their face first. That’s why you never get the idea that you could have heard the voice on television, ”Pietermann explains why this is not the case. In addition, she has “not such an incredibly concise voice” – in contrast to the German Bruce Willis spokesman. “He’s sometimes recognized at the checkout when shopping,” says the 32-year-old. And her “Game of Thrones” colleague Patrick Roche, who speaks Jon Schnee in German, has already experienced it. “I was once recognized by my voice when I was buying cigarettes,” he says at the “Throne Con” in Hanover.

They are the voices of actors like Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke – but do the voice actors also get to know the actors? “Very rarely,” says Pietermann. Emilia Clarke once met her at a premiere: “I was able to say hello to her for a moment on the red carpet.” What was a special experience for her was probably not that important for the actress. “One must not forget that she also has a French voice, an Italian, a Spanish …”. Nevertheless, Pietermann is currently spending a lot of time with Emilia Clarke again – at least on the screen: She is the dubbing actress for the film “Last Christmas”, a Christmas romance that starts in German cinemas on November 14th.