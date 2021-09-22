This twelve year old is on the phone with Tom Hanks all the time

In “News of the World” Helena Zengel plays alongside Hollywood star Tom Hanks. Image:

She is only twelve, but known worldwide: Helena Zengel from Berlin. The actress caused a stir in the film “Systemsprenger” in 2019, now she is playing alongside Hollywood star Tom Hanks. Will that be a good thing?

The hierarchy that prevails on a US film set is unbelievable. There are people who are not allowed to talk to the main actors, says Helena Zengel in an interview with the weekly newspaper “Zeit”. “Some have asked me if I could say something to Tom Hanks because they weren’t authorized to speak to him themselves.”

You have to know: Zengel is only 12 years old, but is already internationally known as an actress. She stood in front of the camera for the first time when she was four. She had her breakthrough in 2019 with the film “Systemsprenger”. In it she plays the nine-year-old Benni, who often fights and spat on her educators. Benni is played by Zengel with an unforgettable force and energy. That caused a sensation not only in her home country.

The film has received numerous awards – and Hollywood draws attention to the talented blond from Berlin. The next film with Zengel is coming out these days on the streaming service Netflix – she plays, exactly, alongside Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

“News of the World” takes place in the Wild West. Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks) was a messenger in 1870. One day he meets a girl: Johanna (Zengel) does not speak English and has lived with the Kiowa Indians for years. Against all odds, he wants to take her to her last relatives.









“That’s why I was so good”

Will that be a good thing? Have you not even reached your teens and already world-famous as an actress?

Zengel stays cool, says in “Die Zeit”: “No, no, I did what I wanted in front of the camera and that’s why I was so good.” Acting well on the film set does not mean being aloof in reality.

The young actress is always happy when she can go to school at home in Berlin. She likes normality, wants her friends to stay exactly as they are and always have been. It always tries to tell them a lot about their work, but never to impose itself. When Tom Hanks calls her in Berlin, she says to her friend: “Call me, it’s not a problem.”

“Their silence, their eyes, their instincts”

Zengel has “incredible expressiveness,” says the Oscar winner, according to the film company Universal. “Her silence, her eyes, her instincts – she may not be aware of the rules of acting, but she already knows them implicitly.”

And what did twelve-year-old Zengel learn from 64-year-old Hanks? «Good tricks on how to quickly trigger things in a scene. But also how to stay on the ground as an actor, not take off and not make demands like: ‹I really want a pink pony next to my table at breakfast in the morning.› »

She had a lot of fun with Hanks on the film set and often ate with him. “Or he carried me piggyback from one location to the next.”

Well, we can be very curious to see where Helena Zengel will take it in her life as an actress.

