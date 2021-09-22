Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsThis body is supposed to be 56 years old?
News

This body is supposed to be 56 years old?

By Vimal Kumar
0
73




RTL>entertainment>

January 08, 2021 – 10:42 am clock

Keanu Reeves on Malibu Beach

What a hammer body! Actor Keanu Reeves is celebrating his 57th birthday this year, but you can’t tell by looking at his well-trained body. In a paparazzi picture of the “Matrix” star, he has just come out of the sea in swimming trunks and reveals his fit upper body. The extremely attractive pictures are available for you in the video (be careful: content’s hot!).

Shooting of “Matrix 4” in Germany

Refreshed and exhausted from his swim in the sea, photographers take a picture of the 56-year-old on the beach in Malibu – and he shows himself in all its glory. You can’t tell that the Bambi prize winner is already approaching 60.




However, there is a lot of work behind his body: For his new film “Matrix 4” he has to be fit and trained. He even flew to Germany to Berlin for the filming – and promptly got into corona lockdown. “I was in Germany and everything shut down when I flew back to Los Angeles and was there for about eight weeks. I kept training with the people I worked with in Berlin. So we had a private gym and a couple of trainers . I kept up the training, “the actor explained in the magazine” Cinemablend “.

Because of Corona, the shooting of “Matrix 4” was interrupted. It is currently planned that Keanu Reeves in his role as “Neo” will flicker across the big screen in December 2021.

Interesting too


Previous articleMass problems: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor double is too narrow
Next articleEmma Stone: “Romance is more important than perfection”
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv