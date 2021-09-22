This body is supposed to be 56 years old?

Keanu Reeves on Malibu Beach

What a hammer body! Actor Keanu Reeves is celebrating his 57th birthday this year, but you can’t tell by looking at his well-trained body. In a paparazzi picture of the “Matrix” star, he has just come out of the sea in swimming trunks and reveals his fit upper body. The extremely attractive pictures are available for you in the video (be careful: content’s hot!).

Shooting of “Matrix 4” in Germany

Refreshed and exhausted from his swim in the sea, photographers take a picture of the 56-year-old on the beach in Malibu – and he shows himself in all its glory. You can’t tell that the Bambi prize winner is already approaching 60.







However, there is a lot of work behind his body: For his new film “Matrix 4” he has to be fit and trained. He even flew to Germany to Berlin for the filming – and promptly got into corona lockdown. “I was in Germany and everything shut down when I flew back to Los Angeles and was there for about eight weeks. I kept training with the people I worked with in Berlin. So we had a private gym and a couple of trainers . I kept up the training, “the actor explained in the magazine” Cinemablend “.