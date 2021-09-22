These levels are important now

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to $ 40,000 for the second time on September 22nd and was able to recover from it. China, meanwhile, has allayed global market concerns about Evergrande.

BTC / USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

China continues to fund Evergrande

Based on data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, the BTC / USD pair was over $ 42,000 on Wednesday. The cops were able to continue to defend the psychologically important mark of $ 40,000.

The mood among traders is still good, but from a macro perspective, opinions were mixed. Concern about the events in China and the delta variant of the corona virus disappeared in the foreground.

Evergrande, the second largest Chinese real estate giant, continues to face a default in the face of hundreds of billions of dollars in debt. China’s central bank then injected another US $ 18.6 billion into the banking system.

This has eased worried markets somewhat, as a possible collapse of the company is now viewed more like a state-controlled “slow detonation” than a chaotic event with far-reaching consequences.

However, concerns about China’s “Lehman Brothers moment” have moved the market very strongly, at least in the short term, analysts say.

“For the next few weeks, and perhaps the next few months, the Evergrande, Delta, and several other issues will continue to generate a great deal of volatility. To some extent, that volatility will be a buying opportunity,” said Vasu Menon, the head of investment strategy at Singapore-based OCBC Bank Wealth Management, told Bloomberg.









In Europe, Evergrande’s shares were up nearly 25 percent when the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opened.

Odds are Evergrande will become a non-event in a matter of days. The reason for concern is not Evergrande, but traders worrying about Evergrande. Game theory. – Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) September 21, 2021

BTC week-end now important

In the short term, the outlook for Bitcoin was rather bumpy after there was a sell-off at the same time as the shares at the beginning of the week.

Related Links: Bitcoin Recovers To $ 43,000: Crypto Comments Expected From SEC Chairman Gensler

Trader and analyst Rekt Capital says Bitcoin needs to close the week above the 21-week moving average at just under $ 43,000.

“That would give us a bullish momentum,” he said in a YouTube video.

If Bitcoin made it above the 21-week moving average, it would also hold onto a nearby high-demand zone, confirming that the drop to $ 40,000 was just a “fake slump” to buy -Orders to trigger and then to rise again.

Trader Pentoshi, meanwhile, has been eyeing a slightly lower level. He says $ 40,700 is the minimum by the week-end.

“This level has historically been very important and it is important for this week’s end,” as on Twitter said.