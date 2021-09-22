These are the weirdest accounts on Instagram that you should follow

The internet is definitely a crazy place. So crazy, in fact, that many users, for example on Instagram, let their creativity run free and provide us with really VERY bizarre things. Of course we don’t want to withhold them from you.

Here are a few of the weirdest accounts on Instagram.

1. Cats and Cash? The perfect combination!

We love cats and we certainly don’t say no to money. So why not combine both? This is probably what the makers of this Instagram account also thought …

2. Barbie is everywhere …

Even in childhood, Barbie is a loyal companion for many. But the artistic profile “shavaunna” on Instagram shows how you can take it with you everywhere later.

3. I see faces everywhere

With a little imagination, you can discover a face in just about any object. The following profile shows how funny that can be. But be careful: once you’ve seen it, you can never fail to see it again!

4. How does Meryl Streep taste?

Okay, now it’s getting a little weird! This user has made it his business to fit Meryl Streep into every possible meal. Sometimes she lolls lasciviously in the ketchup between crispy French fries. And sometimes she just chills – in keeping with the season – on a pumpkin pie.

5. Who is better off?

Anyone can recreate celebrity looks. But not everyone can do it as well as this user here. In order to create a really perfect replica, he occasionally uses a little more specialized aids – like cats in this case!

6. There is never too much dog content!

Food content always does well on Instagram. Just like dog content. It’s actually logical that the two combined are the absolute hit! Because who doesn’t love to suddenly look into a super cute dog’s face while looking at pictures of brownies, fruit and co. ?!









7. When you feel dead inside

We all have these days when we just feel totally drained. When we look at the pictures on this account, we immediately feel a connection. Because sometimes it’s just that we’re dead inside. We feel you!

8. All hands up …

Do you know these people who really have the same facial expression or pose in EVERY photo? This is what this account does too. “Mr. Handsup ”, as he calls himself, probably wants to motivate us all the time or drive us to exercise by taking photos of himself with his hands in the air.

9. An ass on the move

We are still a little unsure whether this candidate simply wants to present the beautiful landscape in which he is currently staying or whether he is particularly convinced of his – somewhat pale – bottom !?

10. Balloon art

Some people just really have way too much time. But we can use that to our advantage! Because the only point this account has is that a man has set himself the honorable task of popping balloons.

11. Animation goals

Finally, the most disturbing account with a deeper meaning that there is on Instagram. By means of animations, artist Nick denBoer wants to show how strange the general consumer society sometimes behaves. And: where that comes from there is a lot more …



