These are the biggest idiots in Hollywood

1/8 According to Kathy Griffin, these are the biggest a *** holes in Hollywood. From left to right Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Woody Allen and Jon Hamm.

2/8 The Mad Men star Jon Hamm attacked Griffin at a dinner party and said, among other things, that her Emmy was “not real”.









7/8 Leonardo DiCaprio was the only celebrity to see that he had behaved incorrectly. “I’m a fool,” he is said to have confessed to Kathy Griffin.







8/8 With “Celebrity Run-Ins”, Kathy Griffin has written a book about 125 of her most impressive celebrity encounters. In it, the comedian reveals which stars are the most arrogant, unfriendly and disgusting.

It is the book that many Hollywood stars are afraid of: “Celebrity Run-Ins”, the new work by Kathy Griffin (56). In it, the comedian settles accounts with the Hollywood elite and reveals which of the celebrities is the most arrogant, the meanest – and the most disgusting.

Jon Hamm

Griffin doesn’t leave good hair on Jon Hamm (45). The Mad Men actor is one of those stars who are cold and disrespectful. Griffin remembers a meal with Hamm and the actor Jack Nicholson. They would all have sat at a large table and dined together. Jon Hamm downed one drink after the other and kept bothering her talking to Nicholson. “Suddenly he whispered in my ear and nodded,” Your Emmy is not real. “I didn’t react. Then he came back and said ‘You’re so aaaaalt.’ “

Ashton Kutcher

According to Kathy Griffin, actor Ashton Kutcher (38) is just as arrogant as Jon Hamm. In 2005, Kutcher hosted a charity event with Griffin. And the 38-year-old refused to speak to her. “I kept suggesting to him, ‘Hey if we go out, we can do this or say that.’ Ashton just looked at me and didn’t answer. As if it were beneath his dignity to speak to me. It was very weird and unfriendly. ” In later encounters, too, Kutcher ignored her in a similar way and made it clear to her that he was absolutely not interested in her at all.

Jack Nicholson

According to Griffin, film legend Jack Nicholson (79) does not fall into the “arrogant star” category, but rather into that of the “disgusting celebrity glüschtler”. When Griffin asked the actor a few years ago if he ever wanted to retire as a womanizer, Nicholson replied with a devilish wink in his eyes: “When Paris Hilton turns 30, I’ll be 75. Then we’ll be a perfect match – this is absolutely the right time for both of us. ” Paris Hilton apparently didn’t like the idea and only responded with an empty stare when Griffin told her about Nicholson’s intentions, the comedian said.

Woody Allen

Kathy Griffin reveals that Woody Allen (81) is particularly creepy. Two years ago the comedian met the legendary director at a dinner party. Woody appeared with his former adoptive daughter and current wife Soon-Yi (46). He announced his own appearance with the words: “I’m Woody and this is my child bride!” According to Griffin, the scary thing was that Allen said goodbye with the same words after dinner.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kathy Griffin had a special experience with Leonardo DiCaprio (42), whom she met this year at an award show together with TV legend Lily Tomlin (77). The heartthrob was only busy with his phone when she tried to start a conversation with him. ‘I told him’ don’t be a fool Leo. Put your damn cell phone down and say hello to the great Lily Tomlin! ›» Griffin recalls. “Either he didn’t hear me, or he just ignored me. I repeated my request until he put down his phone and said hello to Lily. “

But that wasn’t enough for Griffin: “I said ‘Jesus, Leo, don’t be such a fool'”. Then Leo ran away, turned around and explained to her with a smile, “I’m a fool!”