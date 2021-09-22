The Sky Original The Ibiza Affair and brand new hits like The Suicide Squad and Free Guy

Unterföhring (ots) –

– The drama series “The Ibiza Affair” with Nicholas Ofczarek from October 21st

– The new comedy series “Young Rock” with Dwayne Johnson and “Wellington Paranormal” by Taika Waititi as well as the Spanish teen sci-fi hit “Disco Paraiso – The Secret of Almanzora”

– The film hits “The Suicide Squad” with Margot Robbie and Idris Elba as well as “Free Guy” with Ryan Reynolds are brand new

– Further film premieres: “Mortal Kombat”, “Jim Knopf und die Wilde 13”, the thriller “Fatale” with Hilary Swank and Steven Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk” with Meryl Streep

– New documentaries such as “Audrey”, “Charles and Diana – A momentous wedding” and “The Ibiza video: A journalistic crime thriller”

– Sky Ticket now with a new, high-quality look and feel for a uniform appearance of the Sky streaming services throughout Europe

Unterföhring, September 22nd, 2021 – In October it will be exciting on Sky Ticket. When Nicholas Ofczarek as a detective in the Sky Original drama series “The Ibiza Affair” tries to get hold of Austria’s Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, when Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena dare to go crazy as DC super villains in “The Suicide Squad” when the documentary “Audrey” dares to take a fascinating look at the life of Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn.

“Young Rock” is one of the other series highlights in October. Here, with a wink, a fictional look at the youth of superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is cast. “Wellington Paranormal” is a New Zealand crime comedy hit from two friends Taika Waititi (“Thor: The Day of Decision”) and Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”). And the new Spanish series “Disco Paraiso – The Secret of Almanzora” follows in the footsteps of “Stranger Things” when a couple of teenagers disappear in a Spanish coastal town and a boy goes in search of them.

In addition to the current hit “The Suicide Squad”, “Free Guy” with Ryan Reynolds will also be airing on Sky Ticket shortly after its theatrical release on September 29th. All film fans can also look forward to the spectacular game adaptation “Mortal Kombat” on Sky Ticket. “Jim Knopf und die Wilde 13” is fun for the whole family and in “Let Them All Talk” Steven Soderbergh sends Meryl Streep as the star author on an eventful cruise. In addition, all 24 Bond films from “James Bond chases Dr. No” to “Specter” can still be accessed via Sky Ticket throughout October. There is also an extra large program of around 60 horror hits for Halloween. From the latest hits like “Wrong Turn – The Foundation” and “The Invisible” to classics like George A. Romero’s cult hits “The Night of the Living Dead” and “Zombie”, the “Scream” and “Underworld” series and many more shocks.

New documentaries: Charles and Diana – A momentous wedding “,” The fight against Covid-19 “from the perspective of a scientist and the HBO production” Black Art: In the Absence of Light “, which puts an exciting focus on black artists.

Besides exclusive blockbusters like “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, “Wonder Woman 1984”, “They Want Me Dead”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “The Perfect Secret”, “Bad Boys for Life”, “Jumanji: The Next Level “,” Tenet “or” Trolls World Tour “, countless classics and hits are also available at any time via Sky Ticket. Just like complete box sets from cult series like “Game of Thrones” and “Sex and the City” and specials like “Friends: The Reunion”.

The new Sky Ticket highlights in October:

Series and shows:

– The curse of Akakor – The lost treasure of the rainforest S1 (3.10.) – History

– Young Rock S1 (October 4th)

– Murder at my Door S1 (October 5th)

– Hudson & Rex S3 (5/10) – Warner TV series

– The wreck investigators – Misfortune at sea S1 (6.10.) – Nat Geo

– Framed by the Killer S1 (October 7th)

– Younger S7 (October 9th) – Warner TV Comedy

– Wellington Paranormal S1 (October 12)

– Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail S3 (Oct 12) – Warner TV Comedy

– Welcome to Flatbush, Brooklyn S1 (10/13)

– Animal Kingdom S5 (15.10.) – Warner TV series

– The Drowning S1 (10/17) – 13th Street

– It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S8 (October 19)

– The Ibiza Affair S1 (21.10.)

– Primates S1 (10/22)

– Disco Paraiso – The Secret of Almanzora S1 (24.10.)

– The Syndicate – Life is not a Jackpot S4 (26.10)

– The Deceived S1 (October 24th) – 13th Street

– Departure – The train accident S2 (25.10.) – Universal TV

– Day of the Dead S1 (October 27th) – Syfy

– Critter Fixer: Two vets for all skins S1 (27.10.) – Nat Geo Wild

– The Flight Attendant S1 (October 28) – Warner TV series









– Suspicion / Murder S2 (10/31) – 13th Street

Documentation:

– Phil Tippett: Master of Fantastic Creatures (October 2nd)

– Fake Famous (October 4th)

– Charles and Diana – a momentous wedding (8.10.)

– Black Art: in the Absence of Light (11.10.)

– The fight against Covid-19 (15.10.)

– Covid diaries New York (October 18)

– Audrey (10/22)

– The Ibiza video: A journalistic crime thriller (21.10.)

– Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (28.10.)

Movies:

– Free Guy (since September 29th)

– The Divine Other (October 2nd)

– Blood On My Name (October 4th)

– The Suicide Squad (October 7th)

– Escape from Pretoria (10.10.)

– The Wolf of Snow Hollow (October 12)

– Mortal Kombat (October 15)

– Fatal (October 16)

– Let Them All Talk (October 18)

– Jim Knopf and the wild 13 (10/22)

– Beyond the Law (23.10.)

– Cats & Dogs 3: paws united! (October 24th)

– Enemy or friend (25.10.)

– Our Ladies (October 29th)

Further series and film restarts:

– Untamed Valley S1 (1.10.)

– Ted (3.10)

– Our earth from space S1 (3.10.)

– Argo (October 8th)

– The Mindy Project S6 (October 13)

– Into the Wild: Colombia S1 (14.10.)

– The Fog (27.10.)

Last chance:

– The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle (until 10.10.)

– I’ve never been to New York (until October 16)

– The Peanut Butter Falcon (until October 18)

– Bloodshot (until October 26th)

– Midway – For Freedom (until October 31)

New kids hits:

– Grizzy and the Lemmings S1 continued (4.10.) – Boomerang

– Bibi and Tina S1 continued (October 4th) – Junior

– 100% Wolf – The Legend of the Moonstone S1 (9.10.) – Junior

– Craig of the Creek – In the Forest of Adventures S1 Continued (Oct 12) – Cartoon Network

– DC Super Hero Girls S1 (October 18) – Cartoon Network

– The Fungies S1 (25.10.) – Cartoon Network

Via Sky Ticket

The Sky Ticket streaming service is available anytime, anywhere and can be canceled at any time. For Sky Ticket, customers only need an internet-enabled device or the Sky Ticket TV Stick with access to a further 34 apps. A receiver is not necessary.

Regardless of whether customers want to see award-winning series, blockbuster films, live sports or just an extra TV program for the children, Sky Ticket always offers the right packages for entertainment, cinema and sport.

Speaking of sport: With Sky Ticket, customers experience the best live sport, including top games in the Bundesliga, the 2nd Bundesliga, the DFB Cup, the Premier League, all Formula 1 races, the LIQUY MOLY Handball Bundesliga and the best from tennis and golf.

With Sky Ticket, film and series fans can stream more than 1,000 films, blockbuster series from HBO, Fox and TNT as well as award-winning Sky Originals at any time without a contract.

For more information, visit skyticket.de

Via Sky Germany

Sky Deutschland is one of the leading entertainment providers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The program offer consists of the best live sports, exclusive series, the latest films, diverse children’s programs, exciting documentaries and entertaining shows – many of them Sky Originals. Viewers can watch the program at home and on the go via Sky Q and Sky Ticket. The entertainment platform Sky Q offers everything from a single source: Sky and free TV channels, thousands of films and series on demand, media libraries and many other apps. With Sky Ticket, customers stream series, films and live sports flexibly in terms of location and time, as well as on a monthly cancelable basis. Sky Deutschland, headquartered in Unterföhring near Munich, is part of the Comcast Group and belongs to Europe’s leading media and entertainment group Sky.

