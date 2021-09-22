The singer showed her scar: Princess Eugenie thanks Selena Gomez – Panorama

Princess Eugenie encourages people with scars. Photo: imago images / i Images





Princess Eugenie thanked Selena Gomez for showing her scar. The singer shared an emotional post.

Princess Eugenie (30) thanked Selena Gomez (28) for her courage. The singer posted a picture on Instagram at the end of September that showed her in a blue swimsuit that revealed her scar. The Queen’s granddaughter had an operation on her spine because of her scoliosis as a teenager, and her back has also had a long scar since then. That’s why she’s been encouraging her followers to share her scars and stories for a while now.

“Let’s be proud”

“I think it was very cool from @selenagomez that she showed how confident she is with herself and her story after previously finding it difficult to show her scar,” wrote Eugenie, adding, “Let it be be proud of our uniqueness. “

Selena Gomez, who had a kidney transplant in 2017, stated in her emotional Instagram post that she initially struggled with showing her scar. “I didn’t want her to be visible in photos, so I wore clothes that hid her.” But now she feels more self-confident than ever: “And I’m proud of that.”







Eugenie showed her scar in her wedding dress

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first child in early 2021, wore a cut-back wedding dress to her wedding to Jack Brooksbank (34) on October 12, two years ago. She told the British Telegraph about the design of the dress: “After a meeting or two where I mentioned that I wanted to show my back and my scar, we had a fitting. Your first attempt at the shape and design have mine Vision captured immediately. “