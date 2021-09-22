Happy Birthday, Emily!
Happy Birthday, Emily! The actress has on 02/23. celebrated their 38th birthday. Emily and her husband John Krasinski are one of our favorite celebrity couples. The two even celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in July – Wow! Here’s a look back at their love story – the one that made us believe in love in Hollywood again.
love at first sight
Emily and John met in November 2008 through a mutual friend in a Los Angeles restaurant. During a 2018 interview on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’, the actress recalled their first meeting: “I was in a restaurant, he was in a restaurant – and I was sitting there with a mutual friend. And my friend Gray says: ‘Oh my god this is my friend John.’ And that’s it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux and he left Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh … I kind of knew [sofort] Let me know. “John shared a similar story while appearing on The Ellen Show in 2011:” It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I thought I’d take my time in LA. Then I met her and I was so nervous. I thought, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ When I shook her hand, I said, ‘I like you.’ ”
Your first date
Later that year the two had their first date … at a shooting range. During a 2012 interview with Conan O’Brien, The Office actor said, “On our first date, I decided, I’m going to really give it gas and get her to a shooting range. I think I was so sure of myself that I would would never end up with her … that I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to screw it up and then you won’t feel bad.’
She said yes!
In August 2009, just 10 months after they met, John asked the question while they were in Los Angeles. A month later, ’13 Hours’ actor told Access Hollywood the story of their engagement. John revealed, “I was very nervous and all that. She cried after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us cried. I think people didn’t really know what was going on, but she did cried because we cried. But it was great. At the end of the day she said ‘yes’ which is great. That’s a big part of this whole thing. ”
A fairytale wedding
On July 10, 2010, almost a year after their engagement, Emily and John tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at George Clooney’s estate on Lake Como. The actor told Elle in 2016 how they secured such an incredible location to get married: “George said, ‘I have this place, I feel free to use it.’ It wasn’t until the fourth request that I said yes. Because the first three times I thought there was no way he was serious. But then I saw his feelings hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney’s feelings. ” It was an outdoor ceremony, Us Weekly reports, and the Mary Poppins Returns actress wore a cream colored chiffon dress by Marchesa with embroidered details. In a 2020 interview with Elle, Emily revealed that her biggest regret that day was her tan: “I had a bad spray tan and I would probably change that. I look at the pictures and it just has one orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color. ”
Baby number one
In September 2013, rumors circulated that Emily was pregnant with their first child. But it wasn’t until they officially became parents that the couple confirmed the news. John announced it in a tweet on February 16, 2014: “Just wanted to let the news out. Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel to the world today! Happy bday!”
John storms the stage
In January 2015, Emily won the Critics Choice Award for best action film actress in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’. What made the moment so memorable was John stormed the stage to congratulate his wife with a big hug and give us one of the cutest TV moments ever.
Another baby on the way
Two years after Hazel was born, the couple announced that Emily was pregnant again. In June 2016, Violet, the second Krasinski Blunt baby, was born. Two weeks later, on July 4, 2016, John announced the news again on Twitter. “What better way to celebrate the 4th … than announcing our 4th family member !!! Two weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet # Happy4th”
Your first joint project
Although Emily and John work in the same industry, they didn’t start working on a joint project until 2018. ‘A Quiet Place’ was released in April 2018, and the two spent much of the year on a press tour promoting the film and giving interviews. John wrote and directed the film, and much like in real life, the couple played a married couple. During an interview on The Tonight Show, Aloha actor Jimmy Fallon shared his experience working with his wife: “I’ve always been her biggest fan, but only when you’re in the room when she is does what she does, you know why she is so phenomenal. She is incredible. The most talented, powerful … kindest person. She makes everyone around her better. ”
Emily wins a SAG award
In January 2019, Emily won a SAG Award for her performance in ‘A Quiet Place’ and moved John to tears with her speech. The actress said, “I’m going to completely share this with my husband, John Krasinski, because the whole experience of doing this with you pierced my heart right through. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so happy to be with you and doing that movie with you. ”
10 years together
The power couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2020. To many more years together!
