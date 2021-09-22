The happiest Keanu Reeves rumor in years?

In the course of his career, Keanu Reeves has had to deal with many strokes of fate. But in 2020 a rumor made the rounds that are definitely cause for joy. If you believe gossip magazines, the wedding bells could soon be ringing for the “Matrix” star.

Will the wedding bells be ringing for Reeves soon?

The magazine Woman’s Day reported in April that Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant are said to have become engaged. The tabloid claimed Reeves asked for Grant’s hand on New Year’s Eve. A source told the magazine that the artist allegedly “wanted to keep the wedding as low-key as possible”.









“Alex initially kept the engagement news a secret, but could no longer hold back her joy and happily showed her friends the beautiful clunk on her finger,” claimed the supposed insider.

Six months later, the tabloid claimed OK! then even, Reeves and Grant would be married by Christmas. “It’s all super secret,” an insider was quoted as saying. They have not yet been married. A Reeves representative even denied that the actor had any plans to dare – but rumors about the couple persist.