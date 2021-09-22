The Fugees are celebrating 25 years of “The Score” today with a Reunion and World Tour at the end of 2021

music

The legendary hip-hop trio Fugees is finally returning to the stage this winter for a reunion tour and is celebrating a spectacular anniversary: ​​The hit album “The Score”, released in 1996, will be 25 years old this year.

Already today (September 22nd) the first fans can experience the cult band at a intimate pop-up show in a secret New York location. However, it is not only the fans who are looking forward to the legendary live comeback of the Fugees – the band itself is also aware of the importance of their comeback tour. Band member Wyclef Jean says something like: “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together. “

The World Tour for the album anniversary will start in Chicago in November and will continue in the USA Oakland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Newark, and Washington, before going to Europe for two exclusive shows: At the beginning of December the Fugees will celebrate their comeback and their legendary album at two concerts in Paris (December 4th) and London (December 6th) – a little later there will be two unannounced ones Cities according to Nigeria and Ghana.









“The Score”: A groundbreaking hip-hop album is celebrating its birthday

“The Score” is still one of the best-selling and most important albums of all time. The hip-hop masterpiece debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and brought the band members to life Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel two Grammy Awards a – a milestone in music history. The Fugees were the first hip-hop band ever to be selected for the “Album Of The Year“Was nominated and paved acts like Kanye West, Lil Wayne, The Black Eyed Peas, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Cardi B the way.

Singles like “Killing Me Softly”, “Ready or Not” and “Fu-Gee-La” inspired fans and artists at the same time and are still celebrated today as musical masterpieces. That seven times platinum album sold over 22 million copies worldwide and thus still bears the title of best-selling album by a hip-hop band.

To this day, journals valued by the music world such as Rolling Stone, The Source, Spin and Vibe list das Fugee’s album “The Score” as one of the best records of all time. So there is no doubt that the album’s influence continues throughout music and culture. And millions of fans around the world have longed for a comeback of the band. In 2021 the time has finally come – at least the USA, London, Paris, Ghana and Nigeria can look forward to Fugee’s comeback concert in 2021.