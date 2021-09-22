The Equalizer – Denzel Washington saves Chloë Moretz on TV today

The devout outsider Robert McCall, played by Oscar winner Denzel Washington, tries to escape his past as an undercover cop in the action thriller The Equalizer by staging his own death and starting a new life in Boston. But when the young prostitute Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz) asks him to protect her from the Russian mafia, the dream of retirement was all over again. Because of his religion, he feels called to restore the balance between good and evil and to help those who are unable to do it themselves.

© Sony Chloë Grace Moretz and Denzel Washington in The Equalizer







Background to The Equalizer

The 2014 film is based on the series The Equalizer starring Charles Keating, which aired from 1985-1989. However, the location was moved from New York to Boston. Antoine Fuqua, the director of the film, and Denzel Washington celebrated one of their greatest successes together with Training Day in 2002.

The critic Todd McCarthy writes in the Hollywood Reporter:

Fuqua takes his style to a more dynamic and elegant level that he has not been able to achieve in the recent past. Despite the tension and action, he finds the time to depict the hero’s serenity in quiet moments.

In addition to Denzel Washington and Chloë Moretz, you can also see Melissa Leo as Susan Plummer, Marto Csokas as Teddy, Robert Wahlberg as Detective Harris, Allen Maldonado as Marcus and many more in The Equalizer.

