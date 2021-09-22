The entire MCU’s worst 36 minutes are now on Disney +

The premise of What If …? At first it sounded very promising: The first animated series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which can be seen on Disney +, was about alternative stories in the large multiverse. However, the past few weeks have proven that the series rarely realizes its potential.

Exceptions like the touching Doctor Strange episode, in which the Sorcerer Supreme fights his way through the MCU as a tragic and bitter villain, confirm the rule. What If …? falls far short of expectations. The 7th episode of the 1st season marks the inside despite the strong speakers previous low point of the series.

Marvel Bottom on Disney +: What If …? disappointed immensely

Like every week, our video editor Yves watched the new Waht If …? Episode. This week his conclusion is devastating. He describes the half-hour chapter as worst entry in MCU history.

The new What If …? Episode asks the question: What if Thor (Chris Hemsworth) had been an only child? Instead of protecting the universe, the god of thunder mutates into uncontrolled party animals and travels from one planet to the next. That also brings him to earth, where he behaves like an ax in the forest.









Dive in this wake numerous well-known MCU characters on:

Captain Marvel and Frigga, Thor’s mother, are also there. They are not spoken by Brie Larson and Rene Russo, however. Instead, Alexandra Daniels and Josette Eales take on the roles.

Especially in view of the many actors who have returned to see their characters from the live action films also in the animated series to bring to life, disappoints the Thor episode. The script doesn’t give them anything but bad dialogue, not to mention the questionable humor that often goes wrong.

How did you like the new What If …? Episode?